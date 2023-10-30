How to download WhatsApp video message step by step

Video messages are not saved in the gallery, but in the internal storage. So you can access it to see them.

If you search in your gallery, you will not find WhatsApp video messages

We will explain how to download a WhatsApp video message step by step. These types of instant messages, which work like voice messages, are not automatically saved to your mobile gallery, although they are saved to the internal storage. Because of that, It can be viewed at any time. Yes you should do it in the following way.

Where to see WhatsApp video messages

To view these messages You will have to use a file explorer. You can choose to use the option that comes built-in by default on your device, although you can use it as well google fileswhich is one of the most convenient free file explorers for Android and It will be the one we use in the tutorial.

Download google files

Follow these steps to find WhatsApp video messages

open the Google Files app

He chooses Internal storage

Access the folder Android

Enter the subfolder half

He chooses com. WhatsApp

Click WhatsApp

Go inside half

He chooses WhatsApp video

Once you enter WhatsApp Video, you will see WhatsApp videos. Both regular ones and those in this category will be displayed.. If you click on one of them, they will play. You can too Touch the three small dots that appear on the right to show more options. By doing so, you can move, copy, share or delete it, among other possibilities.

How to send WhatsApp video messages

Step 1: Activate WhatsApp video messages

If you are wondering how to send a video message via WhatsApp, The first thing you should do is activate it. If you activate it, you will be able to send and receive; [mientras que si los desactivas], you can only receive it, but you can’t send it. The ability to activate or deactivate it was included because many users got confused because they wanted to press the audio button and ended up sending a video.

To turn it on or off, do the following:

open the WhatsApp application

Click on 3 dots in the upper right corner

Click Settings

He chooses Chats

Check or uncheck the box Instant video messages

Step 2: Send them from chat

Once activated, Enter the chat and press the sound button, that green color in the lower right corner. Doing so will change the icon inside from microphone to camera. When you’re with the camera, tap it to start recording. Its maximum duration can reach 60 seconds. When you’re done recording, edit it for sending.