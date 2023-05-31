June 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They ask for help to find the missing Cuban in Ecuador

Phyllis Ward May 31, 2023 1 min read

One Cuban asked for help on social networks to try Find his missing brother in Ecuador.

Michelle Laforey Diaz36, disappeared in the city of Guayaquil and his family in Cuba is desperate to find him, mentioned This Tuesday on Facebook is the sister of the young Maidel Lafore Diaz.

Arrest / Maidel Lafore Diaz

Lafaurie Díaz, who worked for Easy Lens optics, was last seen in the area known as El Suburbio.

Her sister asked who had any information to contact her at 5356802270.

The young man lives alone and has no family in Ecuador.

In 2021, Claudia Martín Delgado, a 28-year-old young Cuban therapist, The victim of a shooting that took place in the town of Ballenita, Ecuador, died.

Martín Delgado was shot in the leg at the La Canueta Hotel, where the shooting took place, and was rushed to hospital, where he died hours later.

In 2019, Cuban Julio Francisco Yerdi Villa, 55, was found to be He has been missing in Ecuador for over a month.

Yerdy Villa stopped communicating with his relatives in Cuba and his brother Diosdado came to the attention of the people of MINREX in Cuba asking for help in locating him.

See also  The number of tourists who died in their cars during heavy snowfall in Pakistan has risen to 22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Report on changes in the production of “traditional bread” in Havana

June 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

RD chief calls for turning education into a national obsession | AlMomento.net

May 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Spanish Consulate in Havana notifies the public of changes in opening hours

May 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

The latest news on the Humane Parole hearing

June 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

How to change font in WhatsApp and iMessage?

June 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Report on changes in the production of “traditional bread” in Havana

June 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

New York Subway Is More Expensive With OMNY Than With MetroCard: Report

June 1, 2023 Zera Pearson