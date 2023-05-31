They ask for help to find the missing Cuban in Ecuador

One Cuban asked for help on social networks to try Find his missing brother in Ecuador.

Michelle Laforey Diaz36, disappeared in the city of Guayaquil and his family in Cuba is desperate to find him, mentioned This Tuesday on Facebook is the sister of the young Maidel Lafore Diaz.

Arrest / Maidel Lafore Diaz

Lafaurie Díaz, who worked for Easy Lens optics, was last seen in the area known as El Suburbio.

Her sister asked who had any information to contact her at 5356802270.

The young man lives alone and has no family in Ecuador.

In 2021, Claudia Martín Delgado, a 28-year-old young Cuban therapist, The victim of a shooting that took place in the town of Ballenita, Ecuador, died.

Martín Delgado was shot in the leg at the La Canueta Hotel, where the shooting took place, and was rushed to hospital, where he died hours later.

In 2019, Cuban Julio Francisco Yerdi Villa, 55, was found to be He has been missing in Ecuador for over a month.

Yerdy Villa stopped communicating with his relatives in Cuba and his brother Diosdado came to the attention of the people of MINREX in Cuba asking for help in locating him.