Report on changes in the production of “traditional bread” in Havana

The Regional Food Industries Corporation (EPIA) in the Cuban capital has informed residents of changes in the production of “traditional bread”.

In a note posted on social media, they report that “the traditional bread produced so far with 100% refined wheat flour will start production and marketing based on the availability of durum wheat semolina.”

They specified that “the composition of the bread is prepared from 40% semolina and 60% conventional flour”.

in the same vein, point out The text states that “durum wheat semolina is low in sodium and rich in vitamins b3, b4 and b9. It improves cooking and improves the appearance of the final product.”

International media reported that “semolina is a type of flour that does not contain germ or bran, has low nutritional qualities and is commonly used to make pasta, such as spaghetti, macaroni or couscous.”

They also note that “semolina has a heavier consistency—like stale breadcrumbs—and is coarser than most milled flours.”

Bread production in Cuba

This is one of the rarest foods on the island for over a year now. The authorities attributed this to a shortage of wheat flour as a result of violating contracts and the delay in the arrival of ships transporting flour. raw materialsConstant power outages.

In June 2022, Cuba’s regional government press made it clear that it would continue to experiment with the use of “spastas” in bread production.

“It is a practice that is carried out all over the world” and “everything indicates that they are here to stay,” announced at the time from the regional food manufacturing company Sancti Spíritus.

The entity’s directors defended the use of various extenders such as cassava, rice, pumpkin, sweet potato and yams because “they have been a salvation in recent times”. However, they stressed that the production of bread in this way “is not only associated with economic problems.”

“As long as it is done in the right proportions, they explained, everything should be fine. The problem is with the inventions to be able to do more with less and give them to the vendors,” said one Havana resident.

Another user said: “What is needed is stability and quality in the organized sale of bread to the population.”