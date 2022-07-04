July 4, 2022

They arrested three people linked to a gang that clones social software cards

Phyllis Ward July 4, 2022 1 min read

The National Police has arrested three men in the municipality of Santo Domingo Este, accused of belonging to a gang dedicated to carrying out fraudulent transactions, by cloning cards of beneficiaries of the programs of the Department of Social Support (Addis).

They are the brothers Augusto Jose and Stanley Augusto Fernandez Mejia, as well as Ramón Antonio de la Cruz de la Cruz464 (blank) plastic cards and the vehicle in which they were transported were seized.

This arrest was made thanks to the coordinated action between police officers in charge of the Central Intelligence Agency (DINTEL) and the Department for the Investigation of High-Tech Crimes and Crimes (DICAT).

The three men were arrested while traveling on a 2016 Honda Touring, in gray, license plate PP766305, along Respaldo Nuevo Street, San Isidro Sector, in the aforementioned municipality, where they intended to conduct several fraudulent transactions, in apparent violation of the law 53-07 at the expense of the Dominican Republic.

The detainees will be sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santo Domingo Este for the corresponding legal purposes.

