July 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Moscow condemns the deliberate Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities | News

Phyllis Ward July 4, 2022 2 min read

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of carrying out deliberate attacks on residential areas in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk, killing three civilians in the first of these two cities.

Read also:

Russian forces capture the city of Lyschansk in the Donbass region

They emphasized from the military entity that “this morning the Kyiv regime launched a premeditated attack with Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster warheads and Tu-143 Reis drones on residential neighborhoods in Belgorod and Kursk where there were no military targets. . It was a planned attack. It was carried out against the civilian population of Russian cities.”

They explained that anti-aircraft defenses intercepted the three Tochka-U missiles, which carry cluster munitions, in the air, but shell fragments landed on an apartment building.

In addition, two Ukrainian planes loaded with explosives were shot down as they approached the city of Kursk.

Regarding the attack, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, explained that the attack resulted in three dead and four wounded. In addition to at least 39 homes damaged, five were completely destroyed. He added that the damage to 11 residential complexes.

Meanwhile, a neighbor told local Russian media that the dead were people who fled Kharkov after the start of the armed conflict, and were hit by a shell that destroyed the wing of the house in which they were staying.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, several border regions, including Belgorod and Kursk, have reported civilian casualties and damage to non-military infrastructure as a result of the effects of shells fired from Ukrainian territory.

See also  Palestinian rockets fired at Israel amid tensions in Jerusalem

For this reason and as a security measure, the airports of both cities, as well as nine other destinations in the southern European region of Russia, have been closed since February 24, when hostilities began.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

AAA opens two gates of the Carraízo Dam due to the high amount of rain deposited by a tropical wave

July 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Flood warnings and warnings extended before a tropical wave passes

July 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Rain and wind forecast for Saturday and part of Sunday

July 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump is already “seriously” considering announcing his candidacy for the US presidency

July 4, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

This is the exercise that will help you gain muscle quickly and effectively

July 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

USA and Dominican Republic tied in CONCACAF World Cup Final

July 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Moscow condemns the deliberate Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities | News

July 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward