Moscow condemns the deliberate Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities | News

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of carrying out deliberate attacks on residential areas in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk, killing three civilians in the first of these two cities.

They emphasized from the military entity that “this morning the Kyiv regime launched a premeditated attack with Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster warheads and Tu-143 Reis drones on residential neighborhoods in Belgorod and Kursk where there were no military targets. . It was a planned attack. It was carried out against the civilian population of Russian cities.”

They explained that anti-aircraft defenses intercepted the three Tochka-U missiles, which carry cluster munitions, in the air, but shell fragments landed on an apartment building.

In addition, two Ukrainian planes loaded with explosives were shot down as they approached the city of Kursk.

Regarding the attack, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, explained that the attack resulted in three dead and four wounded. In addition to at least 39 homes damaged, five were completely destroyed. He added that the damage to 11 residential complexes.

Meanwhile, a neighbor told local Russian media that the dead were people who fled Kharkov after the start of the armed conflict, and were hit by a shell that destroyed the wing of the house in which they were staying.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, several border regions, including Belgorod and Kursk, have reported civilian casualties and damage to non-military infrastructure as a result of the effects of shells fired from Ukrainian territory.

For this reason and as a security measure, the airports of both cities, as well as nine other destinations in the southern European region of Russia, have been closed since February 24, when hostilities began.