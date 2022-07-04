July 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bonnie turns into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean in the waters of Mexico

Bonnie turns into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean in the waters of Mexico

Phyllis Ward July 4, 2022 1 min read
Bonnie has become a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean 0:57

(CNN) – Bonnie It has strengthened and is now a hurricane with winds of 130 kph and higher wind gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Pune is located about 200 miles south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and is moving from west to northwest at 17 miles per hour and is expected to continue parallel to the southern coast of Mexico.

Pune’s outer rain belts will bring periods of heavy rain across parts of southern Mexico through Monday night. Bonnie will also be generating waves along the Mexican coast and potentially causing life-threatening surf conditions and rupturing currents.

Bonnie is expected to become a Category 2 over the next 24 hours as it heads toward the open waters of the Pacific Ocean.

like a stormBonnie made landfall Friday in a Caribbean region on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, causing minor damage, before crossing into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday and entering Mexican waters.

See also  The Kremlin is rolling out a law that seeks to block Alexei Navalny's allies from running

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

They arrested three people linked to a gang that clones social software cards

July 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Moscow condemns the deliberate Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities | News

July 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

AAA opens two gates of the Carraízo Dam due to the high amount of rain deposited by a tropical wave

July 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

The province is working to restore the Madrid Science Museum

July 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Xavi defensive heart! Barcelona confirm the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea

July 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Bonnie turns into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean in the waters of Mexico

July 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

From Ibiza, Renata Notni turns up the temperature in a swimsuit

July 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon