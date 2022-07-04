Bonnie turns into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean in the waters of Mexico

Bonnie has become a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean 0:57

(CNN) – Bonnie It has strengthened and is now a hurricane with winds of 130 kph and higher wind gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Pune is located about 200 miles south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and is moving from west to northwest at 17 miles per hour and is expected to continue parallel to the southern coast of Mexico.

Pune’s outer rain belts will bring periods of heavy rain across parts of southern Mexico through Monday night. Bonnie will also be generating waves along the Mexican coast and potentially causing life-threatening surf conditions and rupturing currents.

Bonnie is expected to become a Category 2 over the next 24 hours as it heads toward the open waters of the Pacific Ocean.

like a stormBonnie made landfall Friday in a Caribbean region on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, causing minor damage, before crossing into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday and entering Mexican waters.