These are all the works of Marc Anthony that made him a millionaire

name of Marc Anthony He is well known in the world of entertainment, because in addition to being a singer and actor, he was one of the most pleasant couples to star Jennifer Lopez, to whom he has been married for several years, but his wit in Business I converted it to millionaire.

Various media reported it Mark He has a fortune estimated at $80 million, which he achieved through his talent as an artist, as well as his vision in Business.

In addition to excelling in entertainment as a singer and actor, Marc Anthony He was able to invest his money, so that’s all Business which turned it into millionaire:

over 30 years ago, Mark He has emerged as a singer by releasing as many as 20 albums, which has earned him making dozens of tours and getting some recognition like the Grammy and Billboard Awards for the high sales of his albums. It is estimated that he charges around $1 million per gig and earns approximately $500,000 annually for cloning his videos and songs across digital platforms.

Posts as an actor

His popularity in the art world increased due to the opportunity to work with important cinema celebrities, such as director Martin Scorsese and actors Denzel Washington and Salma Hayek.

Invest in real estate

in 2018, Marc Anthony He bought a mansion in Florida for $ 19 million, which two years later put it up for sale for 27 million, without making any changes. It also acquired other properties located in exclusive areas of California, New York and the Dominican Republic.

The singer collaborated with the Kohl brand to launch his own line of clothing and accessories, which has achieved very good sales results.

He has an NFL team

Since 2009, it has been one of the most important partners of the Miami Dolphins football team, one of the most popular teams in the United States. Forbes magazine estimates that the club is valued at around $2 billion, ranking 33rd among the most valuable clubs in the world and 17th among clubs worldwide.

He is a representative of several artists

Marc Anthony created Magnus Media, which is responsible for representing artists and athletes including Gente de Zona, Fonseca, the Cuban duo Mau y Ricky and Cimafunk, as well as some baseball stars, including the New York team pitcher. The Yankees, Aroldes Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, among others.