The zombie platformer lives on as an X, a shell of what it used to be

(CNN) – Goodbye, little bird.

Twitter, the text-based social media platform that has played a large role in society by serving as a digital public square, was assassinated on Sunday by its deranged owner, Elon Musk. I was 17 years old.

Zombie Twitter, known only as X, reluctantly continues. A disfigured and disfigured platformer, X steps forward as a White Walker [de “Game of Thrones”]An ugly coincidence of himself under a distasteful leader.

While Twitter was once a trusted source of information, X is a platform where trolls can pay a small fee to promote their ugly content before trusted sources.

X is a platform where identity verification is over and phishing is just a paid subscription.

X is a platform where journalists are banned and vilified while the most disgusting and dishonest voices are raised.

X is a platform where the rules are blurred and content moderation is very much an idea of ​​the past.

X is a platform where the most important and consequential decisions are made on a whim and can happen without warning.

YX is a platform where critical infrastructure is falling apart and most of the core features often don’t work.

X may look like Twitter. It could occupy the same title on the Internet that Twitter once occupied. But make no mistake, it’s never been the same platform it was, until as recently as nine months ago when Musk took over, swiftly decapitating previous leadership and plunging the company into chaos and turmoil.

This platform no longer exists. It can be said that it has been dead for some time, before it was announced to the public through a sudden and random rebranding.

In many ways, Musk did on Twitter what Donald Trump did to the Republican Party: completely reshaped it in his image. At least, with Musk, the mutilated entity gets a different name, one that allows the public to perhaps separate Twitter from what Musk has turned it out of.

X, of course, would inherit all of Twitter’s business woes. Musk is the entity that has proven toxic to advertisers and much of the user base, not the widely recognized bird logo. It’s unclear how the billionaire will ultimately turn the ship around, especially as he faces new competition from Mark Zuckerberg and Thread.

So far, though, there’s little hope Musk can successfully pull the ship out of iceberg-infested waters. He is, after all, the captain who pointed the ship at them, all while laughing maniacally alongside his inner circle as he stood at the helm.