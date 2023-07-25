Cielo Vista has been renovated with new shops and restaurants

a step.– Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso’s largest and most traditional mall that has been in operation since 1974, just got a makeover and announced the addition of several brands to its dynamic retail lineup and new food vendors. Journeys are reopening as GNC, Galliano Boutique, YogoBerry and more join El Paso’s best family-friendly shopping destination. For store hours and promotions, visit the Cielo Vista Mall website.

new tenants

Journeys – A leading teen retailer, Journeys focuses on footwear and exclusive specialty items including apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories. Journeys offers the most popular teen lifestyle brands that are part of youth culture. Location: Upstairs next to Hollister Corporation.

GNC: The leading health and nutrition company that continues to be at the cutting edge of nutritional science. General Nutrition Centers is the world’s largest company of its kind, dedicated exclusively to helping its customers improve their quality of life. Location: Basement, Sears entrance.

Galliano Boutique: A leading women’s clothing boutique that aims to provide high-quality, affordable clothing to the stylish and modern woman. Location: Downstairs next to Windsor.

YogoBerry: An El Paso-based frozen yogurt brand aimed at hungry fans who crave a healthy parfait made with the freshest, ripest ingredients. Location: Basement, next to Fitzl Pastry.

Churro Time: Traditional Mexican dessert with a variety of fillings to choose from.

Elegance Shades: A great collection of non-branded sunglasses for any occasion.

Horexateria: Refreshing fresh water and delicious pops.

Euphoria Trance – Express yourself with a wide range of body jewelry.

About to open

Spirit Halloween: A window into the “scary” season. Spirit Halloween is the premiere destination for an incredible selection of costumes, decorations, accessories, makeup, and more. Opening in August 2023