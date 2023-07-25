The Mega Millions lottery puts $820 million into the jackpot

This past weekend, no player was able to win the first prize in the Mega Millions lottery in the United States.

After the last draw, the prize money increased to $820 million. And the organizers will challenge this figure on Tuesday for those who decide to try their luck and become millionaires.

Last Friday’s lottery offered a $720 million prize pool and its winner pool was 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and the massive Golden Ball 25.

If any player is successful in the upcoming draw, they will be able to choose two payout variants. The first of these is an annual settlement for 29 years; The second option is a one-time $422 million cash payment.

Mega Millions experts and organizers revealed that this is now the fifth largest prize in lottery history. Meanwhile, back in last Friday’s draw, the eight tickets that match the five white balls will take home a million dollar prize.

The possibilities are increasingly remote

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are increasingly remote. Currently, 1 in 302.6 million athletes have a choice to be successful.

However, this is an incentive for gamers across the country hoping to get lucky and become overnight millionaires. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was awarded was on April 18th.

To play this lottery, participants must choose six numbers from two groups. It is five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 (the huge golden ball).

To win, it is necessary to match the six winning numbers in the lottery. It takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 PM ET.