The US dollar is in danger, according to the expert

American entrepreneur, investor, writer, lecturer, and motivational speaker Robert Kiyosaki shared his concerns about the future of the United States, hyperinflation, and the potential collapse of the US dollar. He is also the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, a 1997 book co-written with Kiyosaki and Sharon Lichter that made extremely favorable predictions for the US economy. The above text has been on the New York Times bestseller list for more than six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in more than 51 languages ​​in more than 109 countries.

Now, in an “emergency podcast” hosted Wednesday with guest Andy Shechtman, owner of precious metals trader Miles Franklin, Kiyosaki has made it clear that the United States has broken currency laws, such as Gresham’s.

In his opinion, America has been breaking all these money laws all these years, and the world is saying, “We’re tired of this. So, the BRICS countries are joining: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. So billions of dollars will come back, and the repercussions of that maybe … hyperinflation.”

As he raised and waved a dollar bill, Kiyosaki emphasized: “This means that 70% of the world’s population who used to use dollars will take this dollar bill and say, ‘We don’t want it anymore.'”

“And this thing [dólar estadounidense] become rubbish. This becomes toilet paper. This little banknote right here. Because there’s a lot of that out there.”

Shictman shared Kiyosaki’s sentiment in detail: “The United States and its actions have done more to destroy us and ourselves in recent years than any external enemy could do, because we have weaponized our source of power, which is the American dollar, and as a result have alienated most of the world from it.”

Other criticisms of the Trump case

Kiyosaki is also disappointed in the direction America is headed. Commenting on the US authorities’ decision to file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, writer Rich Dad Poor Dad tweeted on Tuesday: “A tragic day in America. My friend, the former President of the United States is on trial in New York courts. His sons Don Jr. and Eric are also good friends.” . Kiyosaki opened:

Crime is rampant in our cities and voters are calling for “a cut in the police budget”. I am crying. America is dying.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records. He became the first former president to be charged with criminal activity.

Kiyosaki issued several warnings about the possible decline of the US dollar and its status as the world’s reserve currency.