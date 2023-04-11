‘Something told me to play it’: 19-year-old plays the lottery for the first time and wins $30,000

A 19-year-old male, resident of Clinton, Washington, D.C., He decided to try his luck playing the lottery for the first time while in Maryland, and what was his surprise when he hit the jackpot and won $30,000. with a scratch off ticket.

The young man, whose identity was withheld, said he had never bought an instant lottery ticket before, but suddenly felt the need to do so.

“I felt lucky that day. The lucky winner told me: “The lucky winner told me Maryland lottery officials,” according to the Miami Herald.

The young man was encouraged to buy a scratch card for the game “Frogger,” which cost him only $3, at an Exxon gas station. When he saw that he had won $30,000, the young man said he tried to control himself and smiled slightly.

The 19-year-old, who said he loves video games, told lottery officials he still didn’t know how he would spend his newfound wealth.

The Exxon gas station where you purchased the ticket, located on Fort Washington Street, will receive a $300 commission. Extras only for selling the winning ticket.

