October 31, 2023

The world’s largest futuristic cruise ship begins its second sea trial

Zera Pearson October 31, 2023 1 min read

Written by the editorial staff of PortalPortuario

The world’s largest cruise ship has left the future shipyard Mayer in Turku, FinlandTo embark on the second marine pilot program.

he Sailor icon to Royal Caribbean International Various maneuvers will be carried out for 10 days in Baltic Sea To test its propulsion and navigability. First new ship Icon category It must meet international safety and compliance standards in order to be approved.

It is worth noting that the ship underwent its first test flight in June 2023, during which important information was obtained and many modifications were evaluated. As a rule, cruise ships carry out two sea trials before delivering them to the customer.

Icon of the Seas is scheduled to be delivered to Royal Caribbean from the Meyer shipyard in Turku this year. The ship, which is 365 meters long and 65 meters wide, is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024.

Finally, the ship will offer week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean from its home port of Miami, Florida. In addition, the Sailor Icon will stop at the private island Perfect day in Coco Kai On all trips.

