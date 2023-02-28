The world’s 10 best beaches in 2023, according to Tripadvisor

(CNN) – Laying out on the best beach in the world won’t be easy. Baía do Sancho can only be reached by boat or by stairs that descend steep cliffs to golden sands.

The beach is located in Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago located about 354 kilometers off the coast of mainland Brazil, in the state of Pernambuco. Visitors arrive at the islands by plane or boat.

Getting there is effort, but what awaits diehard travelers is worth it, according to a new Tripadvisor rating. Baía do Sancho is the best stretch of coast in the world in 2023, according to the annual list of The best beaches in the world From the travel site, published this Tuesday.

Last year, Baía do Sancho was ranked seventh on the list.

The list of beaches is part of the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, which are determined by the millions of reviews submitted by travelers throughout 2022.

Tripadvisor takes into account the quality and quantity of reviews when determining ratings.

The rest of the best beaches

The Caribbean has three spots in the top 10 for 2023, including No. 2, Eagle Beach, in Aruba; Fifth, Grace Bay Beach, in Turks and Caicos; And on the ninth Varadero beach in Cuba. Last year, Grace Bay and Varadero beaches ranked first and second, respectively. Eagle Beach was #5 in 2022.

The top 10 list also includes an American beach: Kaanapali Beach, on Maui, is at number ten. The beach ranks first on a separate Tripadvisor list of the Top 10 Best Beaches in America for 2023. It just missed out on Kaanapali in the top ten worldwide. list in 2022 and was No. 17 on the US list last year.

Located on the island’s west coast, Ka’anapali features three miles of white sand and a popular cliff-diving ritual at Puʻu Kekaʻa, or Black Rock. Every evening at sunset, divers light lights along the cliff and dive off the rock in a re-enactment of Maui’s King Kaikili.

Europe has three beaches in the top ten for 2023: Reynisfjara Beach, in Vik (Iceland), at number 4; Praia da Falésia, in Olhos de Agua, Portugal, on the sixth; and Italy’s Spiaggia dei Conigli, at No. 8. Only one of the three also appeared in the top 10 in 2022: Spiaggia dei Conigli, in Sicily, was No. 10 that year.

The white crescent and shallow turquoise waters of Spiaggia dei Conigli, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, contrast with the black sands, deep blue waters and stunning geometric formations of basalt columns of Reynisfjara Beach, featured in “Game of Thrones”.

Australia holds one of the top 10 best places, with No. 3, Cable Beach, in Broome, located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. one of Most desirable experience From Broome, you can ride camels at sunset along a 22-kilometer stretch of Indian Ocean coastline. Cable Beach was 11th on the world list last year.

Radhanagar Beach, No. 7, on Havelock Island (Swarag Dweep) in the Andamans, represents India on the list. Beach drops one spot from No. 6, which it held in 2022.

The world’s 10 best beaches in 2023, according to Tripadvisor

Baia do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean Cable Beach – Broome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean Kaanapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

The 10 best beaches in the United States in 2023, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor has a separate list dedicated to American beaches.

In the United States, Hawaii is the most unique state, with three beaches in the top ten, while Florida and California have two. Beaches in Georgia, Oregon, and Maine are also in Tripadvisor’s top 10 beaches.