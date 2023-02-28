Gustavo Petro announced the departure of three members of his cabinet. (Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

first president, Gustavo PetroOn Monday, February 27, he delivered his second presidential address, in which he announced the departure of three members of his cabinet: Alejandro Gaviria, from the education portfolio; María Isabel Urrutia, from Sports; and Patricia Ariza, from Culture.

I appreciate the services provided by the ministers Alejandro Gaviria, Maria Isabel Urrutia, and Patricia Ariza“, the president highlighted at the Casa de Nariño; however, the officials who left the cabinet were not present in the building. “With their contributions, they enriched the debate and initiated the changes that the country voted for,” he added.

The president called on the three outgoing ministers to “help us, wherever they are, in building this social pact.” Subsequently, the heads of the following educational and sports portfolios submitted to the state: aurora vergara, who was the deputy minister of higher education, and a graduate of physical education, Astrid Rodriguezrespectively.

“I have decided to appoint Aurora Vergara as Minister of Education and Trid Rodriguez as Minister of Sports,” said Gustavo Pietro. An hour later he learned that the music teacher, Ignacio Fox He will be the Minister responsible for culture until the final appointment is made. “We will continue to seek consensus and agreements to consolidate and deepen our reforms,” ​​he added.

according to Snail RadioAlejandro Gaviria – who was critical of the amendments sought by health reform – that he received A call from the palace Where he was informed of his exit from the ministry. On the other hand, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza confirmed that they were not notified of leaving their posts.

“I wish the president would tell me,” the now former culture minister said on the radio programme. 20 o’clock. Although he supports health, pension and labor reforms, because he “agreees with the government of change,” he stressed that there are difficulties with regard toConcepts of cultural policywhich could have affected his departure.

For her part, the former Minister of Sports expressed by the same means that she did not know whether she was “declared ineffective or the president changed me,” because she was never informed. in 20 o’clockHe said his departure may be related to irregularities he found in contracting with the entity: “I have done everything in my human power to purge the Ministry of Sports.”

On his findings, Urrutia noted that there were “2,500 OPS – order to provide service – from all political parties, projects that weren’t there, and a series of things that weren’t easy.” It is also investigating sports infrastructure projects for which resources have been diverted, but whose construction has not begun.

The head of state began his speech by talking about repairs raised by his administration. “In a democracy, diversity of opinion is a value that I fully share,” Petro noted and emphasized that the changes he proposed needed that discussion in society along with consensus in government itself.

“After they are approved by Congress and by the community itself, they need a lot of determination to implement them,” he added.

The President asserted, “This The rule of change He will not abandon reform to improve health, pensions and just working conditions.” While he states that the goal is simple, “the ways and means are complex.” For this reason, they are looking for “fair, stable and responsible solutions among all.”

Because of the controversy these proposals aroused, the President specified that they were looking “simply for the care of any patient and the prevention of disease.” In relation to other reforms, the goal is for “any elderly person to have a pension” and “any worker to have job security”.

Although Gustavo Petro put more emphasis on health reform He repeated that it was “a right, not an action.” Likewise, he made it clear that private activity would always be welcome, but that it “cannot prevent or limit this fundamental right.”

The President concluded the speech by inviting Mr “national agreement” Which unites all political forces, including trade unions, community associations, social and peasant organizations, etc. “We are at a defining moment for our reforms and we need more coherence and determination,” the Head of State noted.