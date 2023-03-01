The Nicolás Maduro regime is making efforts at the United Nations after days of reporting on the human rights situation in Venezuela

Evan Gil with Volker Türk (Evangel)

The Venezuelan regime promised this Monday Promote cooperation With various international organizations, whose representatives met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Evan GilWho is in Geneva to attend the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Via his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs reported the following:friendly meetingWith the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorinowith whom Venezuela has committed itself toWork in a serious and non-politicized mannercooperation and mutual benefit.”

He also indicated that he had a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh), Volker Turk – who visited the Caribbean country at the end of January – during which he endorsed “the commitment of the Bolivarian government and President Nicolás Maduro to work to strengthen” the social state of law and justice, linked to the defense of fundamental rights Venezuelans “.

On January 28, at the end of a two-day visit to Venezuela, Türk announced this Your office will be present for another two years in the country “so that it can continue its work to advance the human rights agenda”.

On the other hand, and during the “constructive dialogue”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross said, Mirjana Spuljaricand reviewing and evaluating “bilateral cooperation issues” as well as “assistance challenges”.

Gil confirmed on Monday that he, on behalf of Maduro and the Venezuelan people, will present at the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council “the truth of a country that tried to subject it to criminal sanctions for threatening its good life.”

human rights crisis that Venezuela It will be analyzed on March 21 and 22, instead Nicolas Maduro regime It will be able to intervene only as an “interested country” and not as a member of the council, having lost its seat by vote of the UN General Assembly.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights will present an oral report on 21 March, Volker Turk on The situation in Venezuela and technical cooperation from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, followed by an interactive dialogue.

Also, the next day Fact-Finding Mission Provide an oral update on her work. NGOs representing civil society will participate in both dialogues.

Thus, the provisions Resolution 51/29 It was approved by a majority vote in the Council and extended the mandate of the fact-finding mission until September 2024. Mission reports and Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights They will be discussed at the three annual sessions of the Council.

