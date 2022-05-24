The White House supports Congress’ efforts to define the political future of Puerto Rico

Washington DC. – The White House today promoted the efforts of the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives to try to table a bill that would allow Puerto Rico to determine its political future.

“We are pleased that Congress has taken the initial steps to address the future political situation in Puerto Rico. We commend Congress for accepting a leading role in this issue and urge all participants to move forward in a spirit of cooperation. Our administration will continue to support the efforts of the Puerto Ricans to determine their own position. “The White House official said after a request New day Around the draft law led by Steny Hoyer (Maryland), the majority leader of the House Democrats.

As a White House candidate, President Joe Pine has pledged to work with delegates to support “every step of the way in Puerto Rico to initiate a fair and binding process,” as the island’s interactive task force did when it was renewed. Priorities do not include matter.

A White House executive said today that the White House’s report was based on support for the process that the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives wants to start, not the options included in the plan.

Last week, Congressman Hoyer – chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources Raul Krizalwa (Arizona) and supporters of two bills pending in Congress for more than a year – released a draft law recommending a 2023 federal referendum. State, Independence and Independence Association.

Under the draft law, Puerto Rican Democrats Nidia Velasquez and Alexandria Ocazio Cortez (New York) are the authors of Bill 2070 in support of merging Congress with a one-level conference and a referendum on non-regional alternatives. As part of the treaty, Darren Soto (Florida) of the Puerto Rican Democrats and Jennifer Gonzalez, the Commissioner of Citizenship in Washington, proposed legislation in 1522 to regulate the yes or no vote related to the process of recognizing the island as a state.

While this is not expected to progress in the Senate, if the law, like the one introduced last week, is approved in the House of Representatives, it will be the first time the House has proposed a referendum under current regional status.

“Renewal and progress toward a dignified future is not entirely possible without resolving the issue of Puerto Rico’s political status, which has been debated for decades.

On the same day that he presented his agenda for Puerto Rico as a candidate for the White House, Biden affirmed that statehood – the alternative he personally advocated – was the best way for Puerto Rico to achieve equality within the federation. Government. When sending his first message to Congress as President of the United States, President Biden spoke with Commissioner Gonzalez, pointing out that “if I were in Puerto Rico I would vote for the state.”

While the White House has not taken a position on what the content of the draft law or alternatives should be under the Biden and Donald Trump governments, the current regional status of the United States – as it is commonly called. Commonwealth – should be part of any referendum on status changes.

“The judiciary agrees that the people of Puerto Rico should be allowed to choose between becoming a United States independent state, becoming a United States state or retaining the status quo of a territory. Supports the bill, ”the government agency said in 2021.

For his part, Democrat Senator Robert Menendez (New Jersey), author of a Senate bill similar to the 2070 Velasquez bill, said the draft chamber was “an important precursor to providing a fair, inclusive process. Democracy to determine the island’s political future.”

Menendez praised the efforts to reach a consensus. “As this legislative effort moves forward, I look forward to continuing to work with Congresswoman Velasquez and her colleagues. Any plan presented in the Senate needs to ensure that our government respects the voices of the people of Puerto Rico and their right to self-determination,” the Democratic senator added.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Electoral Commission Chairman Rick Scott (Florida) confirmed that he did not see the contents of the draft.

But he reiterated El Nuevo Día’s questions and, as he said from the beginning of the session, “Although he believes Puerto Rico will eventually become a state, this time they have to keep the finances in place. Their house is in order.”