5 Latin Americans in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022

(CNN Spanish) – President of Chile, Gabriel BorickAnd two female activists advocating abortion in Colombia, Christina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Cristina Gonzalez Welles, are some of the Latin people listed in the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential personalities in the world. Time Of 2022.

Magazine Time He also named this year’s list of the world’s most influential, Sonia Kwajajara, a native of Brazil who will challenge Bolsanaro, and David Welles, a Colombian businesswoman who created the digital banking platform.

These Latin American profiles were written by personalities such as Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, and Ivan Duke, President of Colombia.

The list is divided into six categories: Artists, Inventors, Titans, Leaders, Icons and Pioneers.

Gabriel Borick

With a profile by Nobel Laureate in Economics Joseph Stiglitz, Time Chilean President Gabriel Borike was chosen as one of the most influential leaders in the world. Borick, 36, He took over as president of Chile last March, Thus becoming the youngest president in South American history, citing Stiglitz, an American economist who is a professor at Columbia University. Stiglitz says the alumni leader’s overwhelming victory “represented a change of guardians, but more importantly, a change in the direction of Chile and the world economy.”

“On the night of Borik’s victory in the primaries, he promised: ‘If Chile is the cradle of neoliberalism, it will be its grave!’ It has become a rally of people around the world as an alternative to right – wing economic policies over the past five decades, “said Stiglitz, who believes the Chilean president knows how to listen, communicate, and express empathy. A deep understanding of the history and culture of Chile. “He transforms Chile back into the world’s social, economic and political laboratory,” he writes.

Christina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Christina Gonzalez Wells

Included in the category of pioneers, these two Colombian enthusiasts are a part of Reason for abortion, An organization that fought to protect the sexual and reproductive rights of women in the country. Magazine Time Accurately recognizing Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez for that struggle they went to the Constitutional Court where they were last February Abortion Innocent abortion up to 24 weeks.

“What Ana Christina and Christina did is remarkable. Whatever happens, it gives us hope for future access to the United States. Row vs. Wade. In Poland, where abortion laws are strict in Europe, women are empowered. Says Time Wrote Ailbhe Smyht, an Irish activist fighting for the same cause.

Sonia Gujajara

Another Latin American pioneer has been added to the list of the most influential people Time Sonia Kwajajara, a tribal leader, is proud to be the first tribal woman to appear on Brazil’s election ballot in 2018. Vice Presidential Candidate For Socialism and the Liberty Party.

Today, as the Executive Coordinator of Brazil’s Indigenous People’s Coalition, he joins the Amazon rainforest and fights at the forefront against President Jair Bolzano’s attempt to destroy indigenous lands, Time Highlights. “Sonia opposes and continues to oppose today: against arrogance, as a woman and feminist, as an activist against the massacre of indigenous peoples, and as a socialist against neoliberalism,” writes Gilherm Paulus, coordinator of the Brazilian Homeless Workers’ Movement. ..

David Wells

Time Colombian businessman David Welles is recognized as one of the most influential inventors in the world. “Many leaders want to make the planet a better place. This was done by David Welles, a 40-year-old businessman and philanthropist from the city of Medellin, Colombia,” said Colombian President Ivan Duc.

Vélez CEO and co-founder Nupang, A digital banking platform created in Brazil, is also available in Mexico and Colombia. “Vélez empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America by providing banking services and all its benefits: an organization unprecedented for many,” Duke writes. Nupang To the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

“Unicorn now leads the new generation of Colombians who dream big,” challenged David Wells. Current status Today the world recognizes his work. ” President of Colombia.