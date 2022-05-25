North Korea fired three open-air missiles

North Korea Japan today launched three open-air ballistic missiles in March, according to a state report The main ensemble (JCS) South Courier.

The 17th missile test since the beginning of this year comes a day after the US president. Joe Biden Ends in Tokyo An Asian tour took him to South Korea, and it focused on meeting Pyongyang’s arms challenges.

The first launch took place at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday (9:00 GMT Tuesday) local time, while the other two occurred about 45 minutes later, the South Korean military said. They all happened to be from the area சுனன்In the North Korean capital.

Kim Jong-un, President of North Korea

The state chain NHK reported that Japanese authorities had also detected the missiles and confirmed that the missiles had fallen out of the water belonging to Japan’s exclusive economic location.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, external source.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio KishidaJapan has said it is “compiling more details” of the missile test, and reports from the aforementioned media say that “the government has issued instructions to guarantee the safety of ships throughout the region.”

President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yolThe National Security Council has called for a meeting to analyze the latest North Korean test and try to determine what kind of ballistic missiles it is.

The launches came after Pyongyang fired three missiles on the 12th, which were considered southern ballistic and short-range, and e.g.Sunan area in Pyongyang. Washington, Seoul and Tokyo They had been warning for weeks that they had detected Pyongyang’s products for immediate launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The first launch took place at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday (9:00 GMT Tuesday) local time, while the other two occurred about 45 minutes later, the South Korean military said.– External source.

In the absence of a North Korean leader, the regime has been preparing for months what will be the first nuclear test since 2017 (northeast of the country), according to allies. , Kim Jong-un, choose the right moment to detonate the nuclear device

During your visit South Korea During a trip to Japan between last weekend and Sunday and last Tuesday, Biden highlighted the need to increase defenses on the Korean Peninsula in the face of northern provocations. Pioneer