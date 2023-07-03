The Wapa journalists run into problems with customs in Mexico and have to return to Puerto Rico – Metro Puerto Rico

two journalists from Waba TV They were forced to leave Mexico After encountering problems with National Customs AgencyAnd the channel’s president and general manager confirmed, on Sunday, a statement, Jorge Hidalgo.

This is the presenter of “La Linea Deportiva”, Natalia Melendezand photojournalist Jimmy Delgadowho traveled to Mexico on Friday to cover the tournament FIBA USA Women’s Championship 2023.

As explained by the channel’s management, each of the callers was detained by customs officials, who demanded money to return their work tools and allow them to enter the country.

“Our photojournalist was arrested, isolated and his passport confiscated. The intimidating attitude of Mexican customs officials It caused our team to fear for their safety“, Hidalgo explained.

In light of this, the management of Wapa TV decided that they should both return to American soil. Right now, the journalists are in Dallas, and next, they’ll take a plane to Houston and then set foot on Puerto Rican soil.

“I had to prioritize his safety and manage his return. Unfortunately, due to this arbitrary act by Mexican officials, WAPA TV was not even able to enter the country to cover our team’s achievement in FIBA ​​America”confirmed.

Likewise, Hidalgo denounced that the act represented an attack on the freedom of the press and asserted that he did not know the reasons that prompted the Mexican authorities to take this position.

“Both are duly identified with their station credentials (…) We are not asking for preferential treatment, only dignified and professional treatment, as is given to the press in events of this magnitude.The president stressed.

for his part, Melendez She recounted her experiences after covering a sporting event in which the 12 Warriors were banned from competing.

“It all started with a lot of hostility and not much desire to help us. We explain the importance of this competition, but it was always insistence. It was really tense.” The former basketball player told Noticentro.

The reporter also explained that she felt sad and angry about what happened. “I was hiding in the bathroom to make the first call because they wouldn’t let me call (…) It is very sad for basketball in our country and it hurts Mexican basketball too.” added.

At the moment, the Consul of Mexico in Puerto Rico has not said what happened.

the 12 is great participate in FIBA South America Cup 2023It takes place at the Expo Dome in Leon, Mexico. On Saturday, Puerto Rico came from behind with a win against Colombia 63-62 On the opening day of the event. This Sunday the Pentagram faces the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico is part of Group B Besides Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Canada. while the Group A It consists of Brazil, the United States, Venezuela, Argentina and Cuba.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors decided Puerto Rico Journalists Association Tonight, Aspro disavows the direct attack on freedom of the press against Natalia Melendez and Jaime Delgado perpetrated by officials from Mexican National Customs Agency.

“We find the behavior of these officials unacceptable and we stand in solidarity with our colleagues“, The entity referred to in the written data.