What is known about the immigration relief plan proposed by the United States to Mexico

The EFE news agency cites a source familiar with the talks between the two countries that the program the United States and Mexico are negotiating It aims to ease the immigration pressures that the Mexican government has been facing for several years.

The aforementioned source did not specify exactly what the program consists of and whether, like other initiatives of the Biden administration, it will allow refugees in Mexico to claim asylum remotely without having to cross the border and show up at a Border Patrol station.

Anyway, according to that source, only refugees who have Entered Mexican territory before June 6.

The aforementioned source did not specify whether there will be a specific number of nationalities that may benefit from the programme. However, most of the people who cross into the United States from Mexico come from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemalaaccording to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its English acronym).

CBP One offers only 1,250 appointments per day

To apply for asylum in the United States, a person must prove that they face persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social or ethnic group.

the The Biden administration has implemented various measures to encourage legal immigration Thousands of people have been prevented from crossing the border into Mexico on foot in search of asylum or better economic opportunities, which has put a huge strain on the resources of some border communities.

Currently, the main way to apply for asylum in the United States is through the mobile application called CBP onewhich allows those in Mexico to schedule appointments with US authorities to present their asylum cases.

However, this app only offers 1,250 appointments per day, which means available time slots fill up quickly.

Another program created by Biden allows citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to apply for an immigration permit to enter the United States, but only those who arrive by plane on US soil and have a sponsor who can prove they will help them on their trip qualify to adjust to the country.

However, this program sets a quota of 30,000 people per month; Despite the high demand, the number of applications processed has halved in some months, USCIS explains on its website.

Mexico criticizes SB1718, Florida’s anti-immigration law

In addition, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed during her weekend “Rejection and concern” about the entry into force of state laws against illegal immigration in Florida and Kansasbecause it asserts that it incites discrimination against the Mexican and Spanish society.

Regarding the Florida law, promoted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis – who aspires to be his party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election – the State Department considered that it would “affect the human rights of thousands of people, Mexican girls and boys.”

He added that said regulations exacerbate “hostile environments that could lead to hateful acts or crimes against the immigrant community” and “do not reflect their valuable contribution to the economy, society, and culture of Florida, and the country.” See also Accused of looting a Venezuelan oil company that bought a villa in the Dominican Republic

Among the measures in the law is the requirement Companies with more than 25 employees using E-Verify, the federal system of immigration status checks for people they want to hire. law or It also requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to collect data on the immigration status of their patients.and becomes a file An offense punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment is the transfer of persons in an irregular immigration status From another state to Florida.

In the statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry warned that “the intensity of trade and tourism relations between Mexico and Florida cannot be ignored by measures inspired by xenophobic and white nationalist sentiments.”

About 660,000 aliens resided in Florida in an irregular situation in 2018According to the latest estimate published by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2021.

In the case of the Kansas Anti-Immigration Act, the Mexican government recognized the veto power given to said law by that state’s Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, “because of its potential ramifications.”

He also affirmed that he “respects and will continue to respect” the legal system and state laws in the United States, but at the same time he will intensify his efforts to protect the Mexican community in that country.