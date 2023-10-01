October 2, 2023

The value of the grand prize rises to 1,040 million US dollars, and these are the numbers of the winners on September 30

Zera Pearson October 2, 2023 1 min read

(CNN) — There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to a website website From the lottery.

The jackpot has now risen to $1.04 billion, according to website From the lottery. The jackpot is worth $478.2 million.

Saturday’s draw numbers were 19-30-37-44-46, with Arsenal having 22 balls. No ticket matched the six numbers drawn with Arsenal’s red ball.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, October 2.

This Saturday’s drawing generated more than 2.5 million winning tickets nationwide, including five tickets (two in Florida, one in Maryland, one in Michigan, and one in Pennsylvania) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million in prizes.

Two other tickets sold in Indiana and North Carolina matched all five white balls and won $2 million in prizes by including a double Power Play prize feature for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and a red Powerball to win the $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

