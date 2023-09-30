The US is restricting the visas of another 100 officials of the dictatorship

This Friday, the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on 100 officials from the dictatorships of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo for supporting repression against Nicaraguans.

“The State Department took action to restrict the visas of 100 Nicaraguan municipal officials for their role in supporting the Ortega regime’s attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms and repression against civil society organizations,” it points out. State, Anthony Blinken.

The move against authoritarian authorities comes after Ortega and Murillo ordered the closure and confiscation of the Central American University (UCA) and the Central American Business Administration Institute (Incae). Arbitrary and baseless,” the State Department said.

“Furthermore, Ortega and Murillo have attacked independent educational institutions and undermined the hopes and dreams of Nicaraguans who want to build a better future in their homeland,” the press release added.

More than a thousand officials without visas

Prior to these restrictions, on August 19, the State Department imposed visa restrictions on a group of one hundred administration officials “as an additional measure to encourage accountability for attacks on civil liberties.”

“To date, we have restricted the visas of more than 1,000 Nicaraguan officials, including those involved in human rights abuses, suppression of independent voices and corruption. “Those who participate in oppression and deny the rights of their fellow citizens should not expect to travel freely to the United States,” they describe.

They demand the release of Monsignor Alvarez

In the press release, the State Department calls for the release of those “bravely” detained for supporting free civil society and freedom of conscience, including Bishop Rolando Alvarez.

“The United States continues to work with the international community to promote accountability for those who undermine democracy in Nicaragua. “We are committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Nicaraguan people,” US officials said.

The action was taken pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 10309, which suspends the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants into the United States to members of the Nicaraguan government and those who benefit from policies or actions that undermine democratic institutions.