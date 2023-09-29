Bridget McCutchen is a young woman who travels around the world on a motorcycle.

Bridget McCutchen is a young woman who wants to break the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to ride around the world on a motorcycle. Photo: Instagram @bike.will.travel

Bridget McCutchen Leaving Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. We will soon find out where it is. Wherever she goes through her social networks, she shares her whereabouts like a ship’s diary, but adapted for a new era. Appearing on these platforms is the culmination of our era and for her, she has to leave a record of her journey to achieve the objective at hand. But more important than that A satellite tracking device you always carry, which puts us in one place or another in the world in real time. His family is appreciative. and concerned authorities. It could happen. We live in a complex world…

Having just turned 22, she is in the middle of a world tour that will take her from one side of the map of our planet to the other. If everything follows the established plan, he will win the title in a few months The youngest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle. In his case, the 2020 Kawasaki Versi X-300 he affectionately refers to as Mob. When he achieves it, he will break the Guinness record already established – and still maintained – by Henry Crewe. In 2019, the British man completed the challenge at the age of 23, a month shy of turning 24. Had she not succeeded, she would have become the first woman in history to achieve the feat. Her first type is bold.

Bridget McCutchen on her motorcycle, the 2020 Kawasaki Versi X-300, which she nicknames ‘Maby’. Photo: Instagram @bike.will.travel

Bridget is American, originally from northern Wisconsin, born and raised in a two-wheeled loving family. He owned his first motorcycle at the age of 19. And, from that moment, he began to tour his country. Relatively short trips to New York, Baltimore or Washington. Nothing compares to the international organization that it is Dive in from August 2022 and take you to 45 countries, from the United States, through Latin America, part of Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, before returning to Canada. End of the Odyssey. A total of 80,000 kilometers. In December this year or, at the latest, early next year Bridget McCutchen After 16 months on the road, its amazing adventure must come to an end.

Continue reading the story

read more:

Biker never thought she could handle this amount of travel His brother put the idea in his head. She dismissed it as impossible at first, but something within her activated. “After a while, I said, ‘Why not?’

It took him a year to plan the route and collect the necessary savings for his journey. Bridget McCutchen She is seeking financial support from anyone who wants to help her through crowdfunding. She’s not alone, and she’s not in the least bit short of what she’s going to accomplish. He joins Kiva, another biker he meets early in his journey, to help document his adventure. Of course, after paying 3,000 dollars. Kiva has become a kind of mobile home. A familiar face to turn to when the road becomes impassable; Everything has its days…

You may also be interested | In the video

Chiapas broke the Guinness World Record for making the largest cheese ball