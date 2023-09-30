A teenage girl was struck by lightning while hunting with her father in Florida

Florida teen dies after being struck by lightning while hunting with father (Twitter: @Mesianicmom)

A 16-year-old girl died in an attack on Thursday morning Ray In the forest near Militia Road in Palatka, Florida.

This may interest you: Florida suspends scholarships to four schools: It accuses them of ties to the Chinese Communist Party

Bailey Holbrook left Hunting with his father Matthew last Tuesday, an activity they both enjoyed and shared. However, this chance gave a tragic result, surprisingly, they were struck by lightning.

Both the young woman and her father were unconscious, although Matthew managed to regain consciousness minutes after the event. It was then that he saw his daughter unconscious and not breathing.

This may interest you: Donald Trump was found to have embezzled funds to build his real estate empire

Emergency services were immediately contacted and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated.

Minutes later, help arrived on scene and took Bailey to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka, where he was stabilized. He was then sent to a medical center specializing in trauma medicine, where they continued to treat him, but, unfortunately, He died on Thursday morning.

The young woman suffered severe shock and died two days later, surrounded by her family (Twitter: @TLevesqueTV)

According to the local sheriff’s office, the young woman left around 9:32 a.m. surrounded by her family.

This may interest you: Negotiations between the US and China have progressed to host a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

“We are united for the Holbrook family,” they said from Trinity Baptist Church, adding that the sheriff’s office “keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the difficult road ahead. Please respect your privacy.”

For his part, the young woman’s father shared a post on Facebook in which he regretted leaving his daughter and honored her memory.

“Bailey Faith Holbrook, You are my best friend. Our 16 years have made me a better person, you have made me a better man, a better father. Giving you to your Heavenly Father today is something I thought I would never do, but you are always preparing me. “I am relieved to know that you are with him and that you have the ability to change the lives of many.”wrote

Holbrook was a Palatka High School cheerleader, loved by all who knew her.

“She cared so much about everyone, she was so good to her friends, her loved ones and everyone she met. “He was generally good with people,” a family spokesperson told the network. WOKV.

Her friends remember her as “very funny”. “He always had a smile on his face.”. “He may have had a really bad day, but he still came through with a smile,” commented one of them.

The community gathered for a prayer at the high school Wednesday, and after learning of his passing, they decided to pay tribute to him by changing the color of their bows and cheering on his favorite color of green.

Hundreds of classmates and community members gathered at the high school to pray for her Wednesday night (Twitter: @BenRyanANJax)

Tuesday’s incident occurred at a time when Putnam officials indicated an increase in lightning strikes in the region.

“Storms can come quickly and lightning can strike up to 16 kilometers from any rain,” they explained.

Also, the state of Florida is known to be one of the most vulnerable to these events, in which, according to the Vaisala Institute, it is very active in this regard. The company’s latest annual report indicated that up to 110 lightning strikes per square kilometer could occur there.

As a result, expert estimates show that around 10 people may die and another 30 injured per year. Tampa, on the west side, has been called the “lightning capital” because of the high number of cases.

(with information from EFE)