The US has approved a new stimulus test. Which state will benefit?

Many states in the US are ceasing financial aid to their citizens. However, some, like Arizona, are starting financial assistance programs for residents in the form of stimulus checks.

Politicians in that state have proposed refunding taxes to nearly a million taxpayers. The initiative is called the Arizona Families Tax Credit.

This project was presented in the analysis of the budget of the year at the beginning of 2023. The plan was requested by the ultra-conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus.

Certain aspects are under review to enable cash contribution. According to the state revenue department, 743 thousand citizens will benefit from these stimulus checks.

A trigger test requires residents to meet certain requirements

Those interested in claiming the money must reside in Arizona in the year the dependent claims the tax credit. Users should be aware that the requested year relates to 2021 and it should be reflected in the tax return.

People who want to access this government contribution cannot claim credit for their tax obligations for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Residents who are selected to receive these funds are entitled to collect up to three family members for their dependents.

The amount delivered to each family member under the age of 17 is $250.00 USD. Responsible adults over the age of 17 may deposit $100.00 USD.

Families will have the opportunity to reach up to $750.00 USD. The deadline for submitting tax information for citizens who want to receive dollars ends on November 17 of the current year.

Arizona officials will distribute the checks in 2024. To warrant this move, the state has more than $2 billion in costs.