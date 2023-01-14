January 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The unpublished photo of Miguel, son of Araceli Arambula, which shows he is identical to Luis Miguel

Lane Skeldon January 14, 2023 2 min read

It was in 2007, when Aracely Arambola s Luis Miguel They had their first Sonwhich they decided to name Miguel; The firstborn of the former spouses. Currently, Daniel’s older brother is quite a teenager, including A.J Unpublished photo on the Internet Offers How do you look match of the singer, revealing such a great likeness over the years.

a few days ago, Miguelthe Son more than Aracely Arambola Turning 16 Despite the fact that the actress was very careful with her children’s photo, you can find on the Internet Unpublished photo This indicates that the teenager match a Luis Miguel. This photo shows the eldest son of both artists from a few years ago, who had long hair as the singer looked like in his youth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction after Harry’s attacks on ‘Back Up’

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Was Shakira unfaithful to de la Rua? This is how Pique Mediotempo’s ex-wife ended up

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What time does the Miss Universe contest start? Where to see

January 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The unpublished photo of Miguel, son of Araceli Arambula, which shows he is identical to Luis Miguel

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

A US official quietly traveled to Venezuela to visit detained Americans

January 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The BCS student will represent Mexico at the International Science Festival

January 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lyon FC announces farewell to Luis “Chapeto” Montes. Is he retiring?

January 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis