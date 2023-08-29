The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has suspended appointments because of Italy’s dispatch

The US embassy in Havana has suspended diplomatic services for this Monday and Tuesday due to Italy’s passage through western Cuba. What happens to canceled appointments?

This is the announcement from diplomatic headquarters: “Due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Italia, the U.S. Embassy will close at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28 and will remain closed on Tuesday, August 29.”

According to the information provided, “All appointments at the US Embassy for Tuesday, August 29 have been cancelled.”

In this sense, they say that consular staff will be contacted to review the appointments and “further announcements on this matter will be made when necessary”.

The announcement has created controversy among Cubans, as other embassies in Cuba have maintained their consular services. In addition, the US headquarters was shut down several times in July due to power outages.

“For waiting so long to interview my father and finally meeting him again and closing the embassy. Circumstances are understandable, but I hope they will give priority to the interviews scheduled on August 29,” they said on Twitter.

Embassy of the United States in Cuba

According to its website, the U.S. Embassy in Havana currently offers limited emergency nonimmigrant visa services and processes all immigrant visa types.

Recently, Cubans have been informed of the possibility of resuming the issuance of tourist and business visas (nonimmigrant visas) to the United States.

In this regard, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said that he was not aware of the details of the alleged opening of these procedures and “services to issue non-immigrant visas with multiple entries to Cuban citizens.”

“Having a U.S. Embassy in Cuba with consular and immigration services would suggest that processing applications in Havana is fine. We are ready to contribute to that,” he said. was added.