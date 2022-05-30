The true and harrowing story that inspired ‘The Lighthouse Mystery’

“The Secret of the Lighthouse” It is a 2018 Scottish film directed by Christopher Neholm He has leadership roles Gerard Butler, Peter Mullen and Conor Swindells. The story was a hit that lasted just over an hour and a half, and in its official summary it says: “On an island off the Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers disappear without a trace. Inspired by the true story of a secret Flanan Island.

Conspiracy “lighthouse puzzle” It’s scary when you consider that a very similar event had a relationship in real life; But, as you can see in the trailer, the three lighthouse workers find a cargo of gold and from that moment debate what to do with it, something that will culminate in their inexplicable disappearance.

It is worth noting that the events that led to the emergence of the novel date back to the beginning Twentieth century When the three lighthouse keepers, James Ducat, Thomas Marshall and William MacArthurThey disappeared from their location without a trace. Only one landing in December 1900 warned of the situation, but all seemed calm in the lighthouse, without finding an answer to the shortage of workers.

After an investigation without certainty, he concluded that the three were struck by a powerful storm that caused their deaths and the disappearance of their bodies. Anyway, among the residents Flannan IslandsThe story led to all kinds of speculation.

The truth is that this story with a great mystery was recently merged into a catalog Netflixand it is clear that it will be close to becoming one of the events of the moment and the number of copies in it will not stop rising.