May 30, 2022

The true and harrowing story that inspired 'The Lighthouse Mystery'

Lane Skeldon May 30, 2022

“The Secret of the Lighthouse” It is a 2018 Scottish film directed by Christopher Neholm He has leadership roles Gerard Butler, Peter Mullen and Conor Swindells. The story was a hit that lasted just over an hour and a half, and in its official summary it says: “On an island off the Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers disappear without a trace. Inspired by the true story of a secret Flanan Island.

Conspiracy “lighthouse puzzle” It’s scary when you consider that a very similar event had a relationship in real life; But, as you can see in the trailer, the three lighthouse workers find a cargo of gold and from that moment debate what to do with it, something that will culminate in their inexplicable disappearance.

