The Supreme Court voted in favor of abolishing the right to abortion according to the draft opinion of Samuel Alito published by Politico | Univision News Politics

The Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark ruling The right to abortion in Roe v. WadeOne step The majority opinion is the initial draft written by Judge Samuel Alito Retrieved from Politico site.
“Roe was very wrong from the beginning” Alito writes in the draft comment Approximately 98 pages from Politico, including He argues that he rejected the 1973 decision guaranteeing the federal constitutional protections of the right to abortion. A subsequent decision in 1992 strengthened that right.
“We think Roy and Casey should be set aside,” he wrote in a document titled “Court Opinion.” “It is time to listen to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The draft concept is in practice Establishes that abortion services have no constitutional right And allow individual states to completely control or outlaw this practice.
Politico said it had received “a copy of the draft opinion and other details supporting the credibility of the document” from someone familiar with the court proceedings in the Mississippi case.
The verdict against the right to abortion will end half a century of constitutional protection
If the veracity of the alleged document is confirmed, Great debates will take place inside and outside the courtThis, as legal experts point out, has never indicated its inclinations in the cases under discussion and its results have not yet been announced.
In general, discussions on controversial cases are generally fluid. Judges change their vote as draft ideas spread More important decisions may be subject to multiple drafts and vote exchanges, sometimes even days before a result is announced.
According to the document, the verdict, which was drafted in February, will have an immediate impact The federal constitution of the right to abortion marks the end of a half-century guarantee of protection Each state should be allowed to decide whether to restrict or prohibit abortion. It is not clear if there have been any changes since the draft.
Although many media outlets echoed the information published by Politico, Univision Noticias could not confirm the authenticity of the document published by the shop, which specializes in political affairs.
Goodmasher, a research group advocating for abortion rights, said it was “certain or possible” that 26 states would ban abortion if the Row Wade decision was overturned.
States that do so, Ro v. Abortion can be legally allowed, even if the hunting court annuls it.
Parenthood, which plans to run abortion clinics across the country, called the draft concept “bad,” but warned it was “not conclusive.”
