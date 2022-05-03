May 3, 2022

US Supreme Court upholds credibility of leaked draft, concludes abortion as a constitutional right and initiates trial

Winston Hale May 3, 2022 4 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

Image source, Getty Images

Title,

The Supreme Court is facing one of the most polarizing cases in American society.

According to a nine-judge draft majority, the U.S. Supreme Court may be on the verge of ending the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

In the middle Politician This Monday Judge Samuel Alito released a speech in which he defines the historic judgment handed down by the Supreme Court in 1973 as Row versus Wade as a “blatant error.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that the leaked document was genuine, but clarified it It does not represent the decision of the court or the final position of its members on the issues of the case.

Such a leak is unprecedented in the modern history of the United States Supreme Court and has caused a great deal of controversy in that country.

