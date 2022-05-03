‘Ro V. Wade’s: US Supreme Court to rescind right to abortion | Community

United States Supreme Determined to revoke the right to abortion In 1973 the same court handed down a historic sentence in this case Row vs. Wade. This is from an initial draft published in the newspaper Monday night Politician, An unprecedented information leak. It was signed by Judge Samuel Alito and reflects the core opinion of five of the nine magistrates who make up the court.

This text leaves no room for doubt: the Conservative majority of the Supreme Court considers this to be the forerunner, according to a private vote in February. 1973 Judgment (And confirmed in the case Casey against planned parenting, 1992). “[La sentencia de] Crushing I was very wrong from the beginning, “writes Alito.” His motivation was exceptionally weak and that decision had devastating consequences. Far from reaching a national consensus on the issue of abortion, Crushing Y Casey They provoked debate and deepened divisions.

98 page document known today It’s a “first draft”. The final verdict is expected in late June or early July. This is not possible, but the balances in court may or may not change in February and now or until the end of the judicial year. The court has an unprecedented conservative super majority of six to three decades.

“There is no mention of constitutional abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” reads Alito’s argument, which includes Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanagh, Amy Connie Barrett and Neil Korsch (missing). , In between Conservative pay, John Roberts). “It is time to focus on basic governance and return the issue to the people’s elected representatives,” the draft said. Politician.

The exclusive has made an immediate impact in Washington, with its content – abortion being the most persecuted issue by special reporters in the Supreme Court this year – and, after all, there is no evidence that the draft of these characteristics has yet to emerge. Filtered while a case is under investigation. One issue is who this leak is helping with, which has immediately sparked a debate about the company’s growing politicization.

Dozens of people have focused on the minutes published Politician Demonstration outside the Washington High Court building. Seven out of ten Americans are opposed to the cancellation, according to a recent Pew Research Center report Row vs. Wade.

In practice, this would mean the freedom of the states to make decisions regarding the reproductive rights of 166 million women. And some are not wasting time: when the final verdict comes, laws passed by Republican governors across the country in recent months will go into effect immediately.

More than 20 states are waiting for that decision. Last registrant was from Oklahoma, Even before most women knew they were pregnant, the House of Representatives approved last Thursday a strict rule barring interventions after the sixth week of pregnancy. This is a carbon copy of the Texan initiative, Passed and known in September Heart rate rule, In order to indicate the main symptoms of the fetus. Exceptions are considered only in cases where the life of the mother is in danger.

It allows private citizens to sue (and encourage) $ 10,000 abortion providers or those who help a woman perform abortions (and that, by law, for example, so a taxi driver can take her to a clinic). For these collaborators, the rule carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In recent months, Oklahoma has become a target for many Texan women, making it impossible to terminate a pregnancy in their state. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his intention to become “the most life-friendly in America.”

The original lawyer Row vs. Wade It was Norma McCorvey, a Dallas maid who sued Henry Wade in 1970 The Texas City District Attorney claimed the right to have an abortion in that state. The case reached the Supreme Court in January 1973, when seven votes were cast against McCorvey in favor of the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees privacy (which is also one of its weak points). Casey against the planned parents It ended with a 5-4 vote. This second amendment, which comes almost half a century later, seems to have registered five votes against Crushing.

McCorvey could not benefit from the fruits of his struggle: he gave birth to a girl in June 1970 and left to adopt her. In the nickname he denounced, Jane rode, She became a symbol of the struggle for women’s reproductive rights in the United States, although she later changed her mind and became an anti-abortionist. That decision constitutionally guaranteed the right to interrupt the pregnancy until the 23rd week, in which the credibility of the fetus was established. The case, which has taken the debate to the Supreme Court, comes from a law challenge in the state of Mississippi that wants to extend that limit to 15 weeks.

“In many other cases, this court has overturned important constitutional decisions …,” Alito was quoted as saying on Monday. “Without those decisions, the US Constitution would be unrecognizable, and it would be a different country.” What is clear is that if the phrase cooked up at the top finally confirms what the draft is advancing, half a century later America will be deep again.

