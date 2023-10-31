The story of how Kate Hudson inspired ‘Mad’ Moses

What you need to know: This song demonstrates Matt Bellamy’s creativity when it comes to writing songs based on his daily life. This is the story behind the song.

What goes through your mind when you argue with your partner? Surely some will feel regret, others will think, and still others will say “Haha, I shouldn’t have done that…” In the case of Matt Bellamy, this made room for him The story of “madness” by Mosespartly inspired by actress Kate Hudson with whom he had been in a relationship for several years.

This song is often portrayed as a turning point for the band, especially in terms of the musical style of which it was composed. Although the British trio were no strangers to the field of ballads or romantic songs, it was surprising to hear them put More popular electronic arrangements of one of his songs…

Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson in 2010. Image: Getty.

In 2012 they managed to present an interesting track that at that time was heard everywhere, andWhich has become an essential part of its already extensive heritage. Yes, we also feel a wave of nostalgia just thinking that this Muse song was released over 10 years ago… but oh well.

Kate Cudson and Matt Bellamy

The band members are not the type of rock stars who usually put their private lives in the spotlight. But this will not be easy for singer Musa. With a famous actress like Kate Hudson.

It may seem like an unlikely pairing in some ways, right? This means that she is part of the “Hollywood royalty,” as some say, because she comes from a well-known family in this field. Just to give you an idea, his mother is Goldie Hawn, Academy Award winner For Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Cactus Flower 1969.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the 2022 premiere. Image: Getty.

Bellamy, on the other hand, had made a name for himself in alternative rock. It’s not as if musician and movie star couples are rare; never. But this is one of those cases where different environments meet at some point. What was the meeting between Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson like at that time?

According to what She said in the distant 2011Their meeting took place at a version of the Coachella festival, possibly in 2010. “I was watching Thom Yorke from Radiohead with a guy I knew from high school, who introduced me to Matthew.”“, said the actress.

They started talking and realized they had met before in Australia. Kate then said she had to look for her friends at the festival, but Matthew offered to be with her while they found their loved ones. Mughni Musa wasted no time and asked for his phone number…and well, “this rice is cooked.”

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy in 2011. Image: Getty.

The story of Moses’ madness

A year or so passed and everything was ready for the British band to start writing the album. 2nd law. And in the middle of everything, two or three experiments began that would shape the songs on the album.

Of course, the story of Moses’ “madness” became one of the most talked about. Literally, Matt Bellamy wrote it after that A fight he had with Kate Hudson.

Illustration by Kate Hudson. Photo: Getty.

After discussion, She decided to return to her mother’s house., Goldie Hawn mentioned above. While the actress was outside, Matt was thinking, half panicked, as if analyzing what she had said.

“You have a little fight with your girlfriend and he leaves you thinking about it during the day… I sat there and thought: ‘What do I do?’. “I had to do something.”, Bellamy told CBS. He never revealed what the argument was about, but said it wasn’t about anything particularly serious or over-the-top.

“I’m sure a lot of guys have that experience in the early stages of relationships where you think: “Yes, she’s right, isn’t she?”He said in another interview with NME about the song. It’s also worth admitting when you’re wrong.

Knowing that these verses that say make more sense “I want to know is this true love or is it just madness that keeps us afloat?… Or how about those “When I look at all the crazy fights we had, it’s like some kind of madness was taking over.”. Well in love with Bellamy at that moment.

Strange story about Moses’ “madness”, don’t you think? Well, if you want to know the history of other great songs, don’t forget to check this out Behind the song from Sopitas.com.

It might interest you

Everything you didn’t know and need to know can be found at Sopitas.com