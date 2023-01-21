January 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The secret history of the Palace of Versailles that few visitors know about

Phyllis Ward January 21, 2023 6 min read
  • Lily Radzimsky
  • BBC Travel

image source, Getty Images

explained,

Farther than we usually see…

The palace seemed a mirage in itself.

The waters of the canal sparkled in the sun, drawing my gaze to it.

The stately building dominated the landscape, and the landscape seemed designed for it.

I rode my bike. Strong beams of light cut through the narrow crevices between the trees and crushed my gravel tires.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Toadzilla”, the giant frog that can break records

January 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Mexican authorities find 269 migrants crammed into a trailer in Chiapas

January 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Zelensky insists on his request to the West for more weapons for Ukraine

January 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Legal fight against “censorship” of algorithms in US advances

January 21, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

We proudly celebrate the 50th promotion of our Master of Education degree!

January 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stephen Curry’s Impossible Shot by Half Court in Warriors vs. Celtics

January 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

The secret history of the Palace of Versailles that few visitors know about

January 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward