January 22, 2023

What animals are in the Chinese zodiac, how do I know which one I am and what does it mean?

Phyllis Ward January 22, 2023
Travel begins in China’s Lunar New Year 2:57

(CNN Spanish) – It begins in the year 4721 in the Chinese calendar. 2023 is the year of the rabbit. Chinese legend says that Buddha asked all the animals to find him on New Year’s Day and he named a year after each of the twelve animals that came.

The animals of the Chinese calendar are Dog, Pig/Boar, Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep/Goat, Monkey and Rooster.

Also, according to legend, people born in each animal year have some character traits of this animal.

rat

says the Confucius Institute Journal from the University of Valencia. They are good workers, savers and good administrators.

Years: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

bull

It symbolizes patience and reassurance, they are people who show affection and respect.

Years: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

tiger

Emotional, resourceful and energetic people.

Years: 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

rabbit

This year the Rabbit is celebrated, and people born in this year have good human qualities, they are intelligent, attentive and benevolent, says the Confucius Institute. They like quiet.

Years: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

the Dragon

The dragon is the symbol of the emperor in China and represents strength, entrepreneurship, power and imagination.

Years: 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

snake

It represents cunning, elegance and prudence. People this year keep calm in difficult situations.

Years: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

a horse

They are optimistic, adventurous and impatient people. They love to travel and money.

Years: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

sheep goat

They are creative, friendly and courteous. They love to be in touch with nature and don’t like pressure.

Years: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Cake

Intelligence, playfulness and sympathy characterize people of this sign. They have relationships that can be complicated. They love to party.

Years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

cock

Seductive, punctual, efficient and organized people. They can be selfish and stubborn, especially in love.

Years: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

dog

They are loyal, honest and loyal. They can be jealous and nervous.

Years: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

pig / boar

Honest, educated, cooperative and grounded, according to the Confucius Institute.

Years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Lunar New Year is celebrated on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Lunar New Year celebrations begin on the first day of the first lunar month in the Chinese calendar and continue until the fifteenth day of the lunar month, when the moon is full.

With information from Maggie Hiufu Wong

