What does the year of the Rabbit hold for us?

(CNN) – Say goodbye to the tiger. It’s time to jump into the year of the rabbit.

to many people, Lunar New Yearwhich falls on January 22 this year, is a good time to consult the stars to find out what lies ahead in the coming months.

Most people know the basics: The 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac calendar is represented by 12 different animals, which are the signs of the Chinese zodiac. Your zodiac animal is determined by your year of birth.

But this is just the beginning. For loyal followers of the Order, the year is not classified according to its animal alone. There is also a complex sexual cycle consisting of 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

Heavenly stems and earthly branches

Each year, a heavenly stem (one of the five elements, which falls into the category of yin or yang) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac).

Gui Mao is the fortieth element of the Chinese gender cycle: the heavenly stem “Gui” represents water, and the earthly branch “Mao” represents the rabbit. This makes 2023 the year of the Water Rabbit.

“The Gui Mao Year of the Rabbit is a very special year, in which all elements in the year are yin,” he says. Thierry Chow, Hong Kong-based engineering consultant Known for combining traditional Chinese sandstone with modern design elements.

“It is also rare for there to be a combination of water and rabbit. Rabbit represents wood. Water nourishes wood (according to Chinese view).”

Wood industries such as culture, publishing, agriculture and furniture will benefit, Zhao says. On the other hand, fire industries, including digital and technology companies, may suffer because fire fears water.

“It’s going to be a milder year for the Water Rabbit. We’ll have time to take a break. We’ve been in the tunnel for the past few years, and the light is getting bigger now,” says Zhao.

How the “Grand Duke of Jupiter” rules your luck

Followers believe that for each Chinese zodiac sign, luck will depend largely on the positions of the Tai Sui, star deities believed to orbit parallel to and opposite Jupiter.

To calculate how each person will be affected in a given year, a Chinese geoengineering consultant will look at each person’s natal chart, which is made up of a wide range of elements — such as the day and time they were born — to see how they might interact with the elements of the year.

These groups play an important role for those who follow them, as they help them make important life decisions for the coming year, such as getting married or starting a business.

Different geomancy teachers may interpret the data differently. However, there is a general consensus on what the year means for each zodiac animal based on the positions of the stars, particularly the Tai Sui.

Vietnam is getting ready for the New Year… cat?

If your zodiac sign clashes with Tai Sui, aka Jupiter’s Grand Duke, in any given year, experts say you may find yourself dealing with disconnections.

For those who may be struggling with Tai Sui this year, Chow says to remember that the calendar is a rotating cycle.

“It’s like playing musical chairs: Whoever sits down immediately gets a tai sui. You change positions in the next round,” says Chow, whose zodiac sign will also be at a disadvantage with tai sui this year.

To resolve the clashes, one can go to a Chinese temple and make offerings of Tai Sui.

“Even if you don’t 100% believe it, I feel that psychologically it gives you a good start to the year,” says Zhao. “When things happen along the way, you’ll remember that you did, and it will give you a little bit of protection.”

Now, it’s time to be specific.

To determine what the Year of the Rabbit could mean for you, Find your year of birth and the corresponding animal here Pre-Chow predictions read below.

rabbit

People born in the Year of the Rabbit will encounter Bin Ming Nian – their zodiac year – in 2023. Followers believe that there will be more turmoil and instability in the coming year as a result.

“People born in the year of the Rabbit should expect big changes in terms of health, career, and relationships. It can be a little stressful, especially for those whose birth charts don’t favor water,” says Chow.

“But remember, not everything is bad at all. It can mean an opportunity for growth.”

Rabbits should try to attract positive energy and join in happy events when possible.

They must also travel to destinations in the South, regardless of whether those Southern destinations are within their city or outside their country, Zhao says.

the Dragon

It’s set to be a good year for the Dragons. No unlucky star affects your year.

“There are no outstanding concerns, except perhaps for the health of those born in the summer and fall. They can get stressed easily,” says Zhao.

But the sand expert urges Dragons not to make rash decisions at work.

“It doesn’t mean to overthink it. Just let things sit a little longer before making a decision,” says Zhao.

Single Dragons can meet potential romantic partners this year. Your lucky colors are metallic, such as gold or silver.

As for travel, head west for better fortunes, says Zhao.

snake

People born in the years of the Snake will enjoy good news and abundance as travel star Yi Ma Xing and fortune star Cai Xing will rule them this year.

“Opportunities, new directions and developments will come to you at work,” says Zhao. “But snakes need to find balance in life and take a break when necessary.”

Romantically, Snakes can find love on the go this year. Zhao advises them to wear blue or gold and travel west or north.

a horse

“This year, the horses will be shining with a star peach blossom (Taohua xing). That’s always good news,” says Zhao.

Professionally, they will find new opportunities and meet many teachers who will help them.

They will enjoy a good relationship. She says that this may be the right year for someone who wants to get engaged or get married.

But chow issues a reminder to the horses: Watch your family’s physical and mental health.

“They can wear colorful clothes like pink, orange, and a little bit of yellow. As for travel, they can go south,” says Zhao.

goat

This year, Tai Sui will be greeted by goats.

It usually has a positive effect on your luck, but at the same time, it can also mean that the year will be stressful as well. This is why goats need to take care of themselves and rest when necessary.

“Save some time to get to know yourself better. Professionally, you should remain humble and keep a low profile. Watch more. Opportunities will appear in time,” says Zhao.

On the relationship front, people born in Goat years will enjoy a peaceful year.

“You are likely to meet new people, new friends, and even new love this year,” says Zhao, adding that a little gold and a visit to the West can boost your luck.

Cake

Good news for Monkeys: they will be in harmonious union with Tai Sui this year.

Chow says they will shower the admiration of those around them at work.

But this does not mean that you should live recklessly. Instead, says the Earth expert, “they should play it safe this year, especially those who love extreme sports.”

When it comes to relationships, they are prone to arguments and drama, which can be avoided by improving communication this year.

Yellow and beige are the color palette for uniforms in 2023, Zhao says, and they may be looking to the West for travel inspiration.

cock

The Roosters must prepare: They’re going up against Tai Sui this year, which means the next few months could be rocky and feature a lot of change.

Zhao’s tip: Embrace the chaos and travel more.

“Collect as much positive energy as possible and be more aware that it may be easier to attract conflict this year,” she says. “But you have to understand that these changes are for the better.”

To soften the blow, they could wear more yellows and browns and visit places to the west or north.

dog

Being in union with Tai Sui, people born under the sign of the Dog are likely to enjoy a fun year with great progress in their career and financial lives.

But dogs need to remind themselves to be humble and to listen to others, especially friends and people they trust, says Chow. They will tell you important things that will benefit you a lot this year.

“Her lucky colors are silver and blue, and her lucky point is north,” says Chow.

pork meat

Pigs will greet Tai Sui, which means it should be a positive year in general.

But on the other hand, Tai Sui greetings can also affect health due to the additional workload.

“You have to balance your work and play time equally,” says Zhao.

People born during Pig years can enjoy professional success if they are willing to focus on teamwork.

“In terms of relationships, it will be a very good year for you. You will meet new friends and potential new love,” says Chow.

To increase wealth, he adds, pigs can wear pink and purple more often and plan a journey south.

rat

People born in the years of the rat will be in conflict with the Tai Sui, also known as the Xing (torture) Tai Sui, in the coming year.

“Overall, that means a more challenging year,” says Zhao. “But where there is yin, there is always yang too. So remember, everything is never bad.”

Rats need to be more careful about health and work. They may be prone to minor injuries and miscommunications this year.

Chow urges them to wear bright colors, such as pink and orange, and to visit warmer places.

bull

The Bulls will enjoy an exciting year with the Star of Journey and the Star of Fortune shining brightly on it.

“They will find new opportunities and their finances will reach a new level. They will likely travel more for work and for personal reasons. But because they travel and work more, they should be aware of their health,” says Zhao.

Those who are single and looking for love may have some luck this year.

Meanwhile, when choosing a travel destination, they can travel north, Zhao says.

tiger

For those born in the years of the tiger, “Ben Ming Nian” has come to an end.

“It means that no matter how difficult and unstable times they are going through, things will get better soon,” says Zhao. “But patience is key because changes will not be immediate.”

She says that Tigers, especially those born in the spring and summer, should take time to recover in the first half of the year and only make important decisions in the second half of the year.

They should take it easy in relationships and “save themselves a little time.”

Using yellows, blues and browns can liven them up. They could also travel north and west, Zhao concludes.