The reason why Travis Kelce didn't attend the Grammy Awards to support Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce will not be able to accompany Taylor Swift to the Grammy Awards (Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL)

Taylor Swift's presence at her boyfriend's games Travis Kelsey During the last NFL season, he made an unprecedented media impact, as well as an economic contribution to the league worth more than 300 million US dollars.

Taylor showed unconditional support for Travis by wearing his number and his team colors. While Travis also tried to be present for Swift's important moments like His concert in ArgentinaThings have gotten complicated for the tight end, and now, reports… TMZ They confirm this Kelsey won't be accompanying his girlfriend to what could be her biggest night of the year: the Grammy Awards.

Contrary to what many might think, Kelsey's absence does not mean a lack of interest in his girlfriend's career. The Grammy Awards, the ceremony that honors music highlights throughout the year, will take place on Sunday, February 4, the same night that Travis will have to travel with the Kansas City Chiefs to Las Vegas to begin preparations for Superbowl LVIII, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers. .

Travis will have to travel to Las Vegas the same night as the Grammy Awards as part of preparations for Superbowl LVIII. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Swift fans speculated that since Kelce would not be making the Pro Bowl due to his participation in the league's grand finale, he would be available for the ceremony alongside Swift. But it was not considered that a sporting event watched by millions around the world would require long preparations.

As far as Taylor Swift is concerned, The singer has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards: Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Performance, Duo or Group, and Best Pop Vocal Album. The concert will be held at the Crypto.com Arena, and it looks like Swift will have to arrive alone or with her friends, just like she did at Golden balls.

Taylor Swift has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Although Taylor has been present at Travis' games as much as possible, it's likely the singer will be there as well Miss your friend's most important gameBecause just a few days ago he will have to travel to Japan to give four presentations at the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital. The final show will take place on February 10, one day before the Super Bowl; The physical wear and tear, combined with the time differences, would make Swift's arrival at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas extremely complicated.

Taylor Swift's presence at the Superbowl is also in doubt (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Despite these scheduling issues, the player-singer relationship is at its best. After winning the conference finals against the Baltimore Ravens, Travis met Taylor on the field at M&T Bank Stadium to share a romantic kiss. While the love was outpouring, the 12-time Grammy winner was seen wearing a ring with the design of a Travis jersey, a Kansas City Chiefs pendant and a bracelet believed to feature T&T's initials for “Travis and Taylor.”