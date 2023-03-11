The program continues

As of March, 10,000 Cubans have entered the United States thanks to new humane parole. This was revealed by Under Secretary Brian A. Nichols when referring to Cuba policy at Florida International University.

In his speech, he noted that the US administration promised to grant humanitarian parole to up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti each month.

To date, about 10,000 Cubans have successfully used the program to enter the United States. Cubans benefited from all walks of life, including members of the human rights community,” said the US Embassy in Havana.

USCIS confirmed this Thursday that the program remains afloat. “Obtaining parole is free. Neither the US sponsor nor the recipient is required to pay the government to file Form I-134A.”

The Migration Agency’s account has received numerous comments from users claiming that the process is no longer working as quickly as when it was launched in January.

“My daughter and I have been waiting to meet her father since January 10th and we are still still, it is desperate” and “I have waited more than 2 months for the sponsor to be approved, how long can the process take?” , were two of the messages received.

Immigration to the United States: Desire of Thousands of Cubans

According to Nichols, the situation in Cuba And it generated an unprecedented wave of immigration, “with more Cubans arriving at our southern border and Florida shores last year than during waves of sea migration in 1980 and 1994 combined,” he noted.

Similarly, it stated that “in 2022, approximately 300,000 Cubans crossed the southwest border, which is about three percent of Cuba’s estimated population.”

For this reason, in addition to parole, it is considered positive that the Embassy in Havana is “now fully open for immigrant visa processing” and that USCIS “has resumed processing under Cuban Family Reunion Program“.