The Professional Council for Economic Sciences has begun to expand its premises

12/24/2022 – 13:31 Santiago

It should be noted that the aforementioned institution has been operating at its headquarters on BaAs Street since 1973, when it was acquired, and since then it has not been possible to acquire a new property. They noted that this latest addition, which in addition to being adjacent to the existing site, gives the Council an exit from BSAs Street into Francisca Jack Lane.

The current administration has allowed, after a series of negotiations, to materialize a fact historically relevant to the profession, in which accountants and graduates are registered.

The aforementioned event was attended by the authorities of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Committee and the Ethics Tribunal, as well as eminent professionals, technical advisors and staff of the Board, and also highlighted the accompaniment of Mr. Pedro Livio Diaz-Yuca, Vice-Chairman of the Jury.

This Wall Opening Act will initiate a series of remodeling works on the property, functional to the requirements of increased registration.

CPCESE President Angel Rojo confirmed that the extension includes “an additional 200 square meters in the core of the block with driveway access.

Initially it will be landscaped, providing outdoor spaces for workshops, meetings and recreation. It also gives us immediate emergency exits.”

He stressed that “in the medium term, it will be included in the strategic plan for 2027, so that future boards of directors can begin expansion work for the headquarters, possibly with the incorporation of a common meeting room, meeting rooms and an elevator to the upper level, among other things.” Options to be explored.

