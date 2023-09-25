September 25, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Powerball jackpot is worth $785 million, the fourth largest in the history of this lottery

The Powerball jackpot is worth $785 million, the fourth largest in the history of this lottery

Zera Pearson September 25, 2023 1 min read

(CNN) — A $785 million Powerball jackpot was up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing, the fourth-largest in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The lucky grand prize winner will have a choice between an annual prize of US$785 million or a one-time payout of US$367 million. Both are before taxes, according to Powerball.

The massive jackpot has been surpassed only by three previous jackpots worth more than $1 billion, according to the Multistate Lottery Association.

The fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history is up for grabs in the September 25, 2023 drawing: a staggering $785 million jackpot. (Photo credit: Giorgio Vera/AFP/Getty Images)

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the Powerball jackpot on July 19, when a ticket sold in California won a $1.08 billion prize.

The Powerball jackpot increased this Saturday after no ticket matched the six numbers drawn: 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and Powerball 21, to win the jackpot.

However, there were some big winners on Saturday. Three tickets sold in California, Florida and New York that matched all five white balls won US$1 million in prizes. Another ticket from Michigan won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls including the prize multiplier, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was a $2.04 billion prize won in California in November 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

See also  Warning: a tourist has disappeared in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

These lawsuits want to change what you see in fast food ads

September 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Free buses for months on 5 New York routes starting Sunday: MTA pilot program

September 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Shiba Inu shoots increasingly loudly: What’s happening?

September 24, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Spanish shipping company wants to open this route

September 25, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

How will El Niño affect the US in winter and what is expected?

September 25, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

The Powerball jackpot is worth $785 million, the fourth largest in the history of this lottery

September 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave together after Chiefs win and confirm the status of their relationship

September 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon