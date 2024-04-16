The only country in South America that will require visas from US citizens starting in 2025 | the world

Three other South American countries also require visas from Americans. Photo: Collection by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/CNN

Since 2019, US citizens have enjoyed ease of entry into the country South America Without the need to apply for a visa. The policy sought to promote tourism and cultural integration. However, political changes and the quest for more interconnectedness between countries led the government to reverse this move. Therefore, starting in 2025, US travelers will be required to obtain a visa to enter South American giantThe state's Ministry of External Affairs announced recently.

This decision has been taken due to lack of reciprocity in visa policies. This unilateral move will become an attempt to balance international relations and promote an equitable approach between the two countries. The change will affect US citizens, but travelers from Canada and Australia will also need to adjust to these new regulations.

Which South American country will require visas from US citizens from 2025?

Brazil, known for its cultural diversity and vast natural resources, has decided to implement visa applications for tourists from the United States.

According to Emprador, Brazil's national tourism office, the arrangement seeks to promote equal exchange in international visits. American travelers who made it The second largest group of tourists in Brazil in 2023They now have to plan their trips with this new demand in mind.

Which other countries will require a visa to visit Brazil from 2025?

Apart from the US, residents of Canada and Australia are also subject to the new visa policy. The change is part of a broader strategy to ensure equal treatment in entry and exit requirements from the country. Brazil continues to negotiate visa waiver agreements with many countries, but emphasizes the importance of reciprocity in its international relations.

How do Americans get a visa to visit Brazil?

Beginning in April 2025, Americans must apply for an application EvisaA process that can be done completely online through Official Visa Portal From Brazil.

The system allows for efficient application and authorization, simplifying the process for tourists and business travelers alike. Additionally, it is recommended to check specific requirements and processing times to ensure a smooth journey.

Which other South American countries require visas from North Americans?

Other than Brazil, countries like Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela US citizens must obtain a visa prior to arrival. Each country has its own requirements and procedures, which vary depending on the purpose of travel and length of stay.

What other countries in the world require visas from US citizens?

Worldwide, many countries require Americans to apply for a visa before traveling. This includes countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, where visa requirements are often part of broader border control and national security policies.

US travelers should always check with the appropriate embassies or consulates before planning international travel.