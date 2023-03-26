The Nicaraguan regime bowed to pressure from human rights organizations and presented evidence for the life of Bishop Rolando Alvarez.

The Nicaraguan regime bowed to pressure from human rights organizations and presented evidence of Bishop Rolando Alvarez’s life. (Twitter)

The dictatorship of Nicaragua Bishop Rolando Jose Alvarez released photos of LagosPunished more than 26 years in prison For presumed offencesTreachery”.

Alvarez Lagos, Bishop Diocese of Matakalpa and exhibited with the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Esteli in northern Nicaragua. The case of prisoners within the national penal systemA maximum security prison, known as La Modelo prison.

” The series of photographs were published by the pro-regime media under the title.Monsignor Rolando Alvarez receives a visit from his brothers”.

“Pictures of the visitation and family reunion of Monsignor Rolando Alvarez with his brothers Vilma and Manuel Antonio Alvarez Lagos this afternoon at the Jorge Navarro de Dipitaba National Penitentiary System,” read the brochures.

The images were released following separate requests by various sectors of the Nicaraguan opposition and human rights organizations Bishop’s life is proof.

On February 10, Rolando Alvarez, 56, was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison, stripped of his citizenship, and had his citizenship rights suspended for life for crimes deemed “treason.”

The punishment against the senior officer was given one day after he refused to board a flight that was taking him with another. 222 Nicaraguan politicians freedTowards the United States, it drew the ire of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship, which “Arrogant”, “uncontrolled” and “energetic””.

“He’s depressed, but hey, that’s up to the judicial authorities and the medical authorities, who should be looking after him.Now that he came to Modelo (prison), he came to be a madman,” Ortega began on the national chain on Thursday night, February 9.

Later that day, the Sandinista dictator announced that the bishop had been transferred from his residence, where he had been under house arrest pending trial since August 2022, to a maximum-security prison in Nicaragua.

Although the hearing was scheduled for February 15, a day after Ortega’s speech, A Nicaraguan judge declared the cleric a traitor to the homeland Author of Four Crimes Harmful to Society and the State of Nicaragua.

Alvarez was the first bishop to be arrested, charged and convicted in Nicaragua since Ortega’s return to power in 2007.

Pope Francis described it as “Brutal Dictatorship” Reign of Daniel Ortega in an interview infobae.

“With all due respect, I have no choice but to think about the disparity of the operatorand (Ortega). There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile,” Francis said from his residence in Santa Marta in Vatican City on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his papacy.

Ortega said two days later, “A dispute has arisen between the Vatican State and the Republic of Nicaragua. Termination of diplomatic relations”, after those statements by Pope Francis.

Nicaragua has been experiencing a political and social crisis since April 2018, which worsened after controversial general elections on November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and a second term with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main rivals in prison or exile. .

