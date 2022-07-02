Seven in 10 Americans don’t want Biden to try to renew his mandate

Seven in ten Americans do not want US President Joe Biden to run for re-election, a poll showed this Friday, according to which a third of them believe he is too old.

A joint study by Harvard University’s Center for Political Studies and The Harris Poll indicates that 45% of those who do not want him to continue in the White House after the 2024 presidential election see Biden as a bad president.

Biden, 79, will only get 30% support among Democrats in his own party’s primary.

His predecessor, 76-year-old Republican Donald Trump, draws similar disapproval: 61% don’t want to see him lead the country again after his 2017-2021 term.

About 33% of those who do not support him believe he will divide the country and believe he is responsible for igniting the Capitol storm on January 6, 2021, when mobs of his supporters stormed into a joint session of chambers there. to ensure Biden’s victory in the November election.

The poll was released on the same day another asserted that if the two ran for office again in 2024, there would be a de facto electoral tie.

According to the poll, conducted at Emerson College, a private university in Boston, Biden would collect 44% of the vote and Trump 39%, but only 40% of those surveyed thought the current president would do the same. Good job it worked.

Biden hasn’t ruled out trying to rethink his position: “I don’t care about the legislative elections (in November) or if they create more partisan hurdles. I’m confident that we can resolve that in the six years that I have. The president is out,” he told traditional White House reporters on April 30. said at dinner.

Biden defeated Trump with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 in the November 7, 2020 election, and was inaugurated on January 20, 2021, in which Trump became the first outgoing president not to attend the investiture of his successor.