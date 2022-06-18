The new wave of canceled flights in the United States is destroying long weekends for some passengers

Atlanta – Numerous flights canceled for second day in a row in US.

While welcoming the growing crowd of summer travelers, American airlines have canceled a number of flights on Friday for the second day in a row as they try to recover from recent storms.

As of mid-morning in the eastern United States, airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights and canceled 1,700 flights on Thursday, according to surveillance service FlightAware.

Most of the airports in Charlotte, North Carolina, the main hub of American Airlines, were canceled; Locardia and Newark Liberty in the New York area and Reagan Washington National in the suburbs of the US capital.

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Pete Boutique gave a virtual meeting with the airline’s CEOs.

On Memorial Day holiday weekends, which usually begin the summer season, airlines struggled with storms and labor shortages, especially pilots, which led to cancellations.

In June, an average of more than 2.2 million passengers a day passed through US airports. This is 13% less than the same period last year.