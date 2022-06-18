June 19, 2022

Joe Biden falls off bike in Delaware | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Winston Hale June 19, 2022

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.- This Saturday morning, the President of the United States, Joe Biden fell down from the bikeAt Cape Henloban State Park, near his beach home in Delaware, about three hours’ walk from New York, where he arrived with the first lady, Jill Biden.

His gait was erratic, and shortly after he was stopped by a group of reporters and members of the public who were about to greet him, the helmeted president fell to the ground.

Immediately, The president stood up with the help of secret service agents. When he woke up he first said: “I’m fine”.

The President spoke with the people for a few minutes They gathered to see him cycling.

A statement from the White House said, “As the Chancellor has said, he is OK because his leg got stuck in the bicycle while he was getting off. No medical attention is required. The president is looking forward to spending the rest of his days with his family.

Biden wants to ride his bike in Delaware

Biden would often go by bike in the area Gordon Pond Delaware beach on weekends.

Gordon Pond This is a very popular place among cyclists And pathways for nature lovers, its flora and fauna. Its trails are surrounded by 900 acres of salt water lake and provide the most impressive sea views you can see in the area.

The President stood up and his His legs got stuck in the pedal rack “I got a foot”He assured that he was not injured.

