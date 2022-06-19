June 19, 2022

Belize bans charter flights from Haiti due to alleged corruption cases

Belize will ban charter flights Haiti faces corruption charges Local media reported on Saturday that this type of air traffic was being used to smuggle Haitians into Central America.

Belize Foreign Minister, Iman CourtneyHe explained that the decision was made after the recently hired Haitian-loaded planes arrived, especially with a one-way trip to Philip SW Goldson International Airport in Central America.

Gordon charged that Haitians who came to Belize did not book accommodation and were then deported from the country to the United States.

With this in mind, Gordon pointed out, in conjunction with the Belize Civil Aviation Department “We will not allow them to reach our land”.

He also said that in the absence of a visa, the rules for Haitians would be transferred to Belize.

Because the officer explained that he would do this “These people are being abused and abducted by kidnappers. We will not allow them to walk in Belize.”.

On the other hand, Gordon said the repatriation of Cubans who entered Belize illegally poses a challenge to immigration and foreign affairs for local authorities.

Belgian authorities cannot deport Cubans via another countryAnd since Cuba is an island, there must be agreements to repatriate them directly to their home territory.

Earlier this week, the Belgian Supreme Court dismissed a case involving seven Cuban adults who allegedly violated fundamental rights while in custody and ordered the removal of the country’s authorities. Arrest warrant as soon as possible.

