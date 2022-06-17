June 18, 2022

The new wave of canceled flights in the United States is destroying long weekends for some passengers

Winston Hale June 18, 2022 1 min read

While welcoming the growing crowd of summer travelers, American airlines have canceled a number of flights on Friday for the second day in a row as they try to recover from recent storms.

As of mid-morning in the eastern United States, airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights and canceled 1,700 flights on Thursday, according to surveillance service FlightAware.

Most of the airports in Charlotte, North Carolina were canceled – it was a major hub American Airlines-; In the La Guardia and Newark Liberty area New York And Reagan Washington National on the outskirts of the US capital.

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Pete Boutique held a virtual meeting with the CEOs of the airlines to discuss measures they are taking to ensure the smooth running of the airline during the fourth of July holidays and late summer. Canceled.

On Memorial Day holiday weekends, which usually begin the summer season, airlines struggled with storms and labor shortages, especially pilots, which led to cancellations.

In June, an average of more than 2.2 million passengers a day passed through US airports. This is 13% less than the same period last year.

