The new Kia Niro is available in Puerto Rico

The second generation of the hybrid model Kia Niro Arrived at the outlets of the Korean brand in Puerto Rico, with its design inspired by nature.

This model, which is available in six colors, has a 1.6-liter engine and makes 139 horsepower, along with 195 pound-feet of torque.

The sophisticated interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, mounted in an elegant center console, while the doors feature a dynamic design. Meanwhile, the seats are made from eco-friendly materials and feature a contemporary style. Nero starts at $37,870.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

“We are very pleased with the redesign of the new Kia Niro, which offers the consumer even more refinement, versatility, connectivity and technology.. It has a defined personality that allows for great aerodynamics in its performance and shows the brand’s commitment to sustainability,” said Abiezer Rodríguez Pratts, Kia Puerto Rico Commercial Director.

EV6 details

Kia also provided details on the new EV6 electric vehicle, which will be available in Puerto Rico starting Friday in the following grades: EX – RWD STD Range; EX – Long Range RWD; GT-Line-RWD LONG group; and the GT-Line-AWD LONG range.

This vehicle, with an ultra-modern and futuristic design, can travel about 310 miles on a single battery charge.

It was reported that for a limited time, all units sold will receive a $500 discount on the electric charger.

“The suppliers selected for this dynamic have undergone a validation process with our experts and will be those recommended by the brand for the purchase and installation of residential electric chargers.explained the CEO.

In addition, this unit will have a roadside assistance program, which will have an additional year in its coverage and will provide a battery recharge.

“For the EV6 sales model, we provide training for dealer personnel, product training, and prepare service areas to receive units.. It is expected that a large part of the network will complete the requirements and be able to sell the units by the end of 2023.” The Commercial Director added.

Consumers will be able to reserve the EV6 through the website KiaThey can complete their required unit reservation with a $500 deposit and choose their preferences for interior and exterior color, type of variants, and rings.