March 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The new Kia Niro is available in Puerto Rico

Zera Pearson March 11, 2023 2 min read

The second generation of the hybrid model Kia Niro Arrived at the outlets of the Korean brand in Puerto Rico, with its design inspired by nature.

This model, which is available in six colors, has a 1.6-liter engine and makes 139 horsepower, along with 195 pound-feet of torque.

The sophisticated interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, mounted in an elegant center console, while the doors feature a dynamic design. Meanwhile, the seats are made from eco-friendly materials and feature a contemporary style. Nero starts at $37,870.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

We are very pleased with the redesign of the new Kia Niro, which offers the consumer even more refinement, versatility, connectivity and technology.. It has a defined personality that allows for great aerodynamics in its performance and shows the brand’s commitment to sustainability,” said Abiezer Rodríguez Pratts, Kia Puerto Rico Commercial Director.

EV6 details

Kia also provided details on the new EV6 electric vehicle, which will be available in Puerto Rico starting Friday in the following grades: EX – RWD STD Range; EX – Long Range RWD; GT-Line-RWD LONG group; and the GT-Line-AWD LONG range.

This vehicle, with an ultra-modern and futuristic design, can travel about 310 miles on a single battery charge.

It was reported that for a limited time, all units sold will receive a $500 discount on the electric charger.

“The suppliers selected for this dynamic have undergone a validation process with our experts and will be those recommended by the brand for the purchase and installation of residential electric chargers.explained the CEO.

See also  Goldman Sachs: Federal Reserve "hungry for digital currency"

In addition, this unit will have a roadside assistance program, which will have an additional year in its coverage and will provide a battery recharge.

For the EV6 sales model, we provide training for dealer personnel, product training, and prepare service areas to receive units.. It is expected that a large part of the network will complete the requirements and be able to sell the units by the end of 2023.” The Commercial Director added.

Consumers will be able to reserve the EV6 through the website KiaThey can complete their required unit reservation with a $500 deposit and choose their preferences for interior and exterior color, type of variants, and rings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The new Kia Niro is available in Puerto Rico

March 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The program continues

March 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Musk wants to build a city in Texas called Snailbrook

March 10, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

How likely is it to hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046?

March 11, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A beauty queen was sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing a millionaire’s wine in Spain

March 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The new Kia Niro is available in Puerto Rico

March 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

This was Shakira and Bizarab’s show on Jimmy Fallon’s show

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon