Canada launches VACANCE as a Cleaning Supervisor with a salary of 60,000 pesos per month | requirements

Currently, it is one of the most viable options for all people who want to start a new life exhaustionalthough sometimes that means moving from your country of origin, it is in it Canada. This country is the new trend in terms of people looking to immigrate to grow professionally and financially.

Canada It features friendlier immigration policies and has it too work bag Addressed to residents born in the Province or temporary immigrants from Canada who are authorized to do so job Valid Canadian.

This time we show you a Housekeeping Supervisor job that Pay up to $60,000 pesos per month also $25 an hour of work. Check all requirements If you are thinking of going to Work in Canada Or you are already staying there, this can be an excellent option.

Canada is offering a job vacancy for a Cleaning Supervisor with a salary of 60,000 pesos per month

According to labor exchange for government Canadathis vacant to Cleaning supervisor Posted on 8th March 2023 by Classic8 Cleaning and Maintenance Ltd They explain it is a full time position with $25.00 per hour paywhich will be equivalent to With a salary of 60,000 pesos per month.

Among the tasks to be performed are the following:

Hire and train or coordinate the training of cleaners

Supervising and coordinating workers’ activities.

Inspect sites or facilities for safety and cleanliness standards.

Preparing budget and cost estimates.

Recommend or arrange additional maintenance services

Keep financial records

Get paid for specialized cleaning jobs

Assist cleaners in performing their duties.

Coordinating work activities with other departments.

Set business hours

Similarly, the A vacancy of $60,000 pesos a month how Housekeeping Supervisor CanadaIt offers the following advantages:

Cousins

Pay gasoline

Medical Wellness Program

If you want to apply to Cleaning supervisor job in canada with A salary of up to $60,000 per monthYou can apply at this link.