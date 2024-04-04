The mystery of fireballs over the sky of Los Angeles: what happened?

While they wait for the solar eclipse that will be seen next Monday, April 8 United State They had the honor of observing another rare event in the sky. In the past few hours, images have emerged of a fireball passing through it AngelsThis event was later repeated in the media and raised the astonishment of experts. After the comprehensive analysis that was done, it became really known what it was about.

The group of fast-moving lights was visible across much of the region around 1:30 a.m., and judging from the footage that invaded the virtual planet, a group of bright objects appeared scattered across the sky.

As usually happens in this type of situation, the community's guesses start right away. A group of meteorites or some type of object that breaks as it falls toward Earth Land They were the two alternatives most mentioned by residents of the country north america.

Speculation soon arose that the lights might be linked to a missile launch. SpaceX Which happened Monday night at the base Vandenberg Space Force In the Central Coast. These launches often create bright scenes in the local sky. But this event occurred some time before the mysterious lights appeared.





After several days of uncertainty, experts from the SETI Institute said that the objects in the sky are the remnants of the Chinese orbital module Shenzhou 15 Which was launched into space in November 2022, carrying three astronauts who spent six months on the space station. Tiangong.

How was the Shenzhou 15 flight?

space ship Shenzhou 15 It took astronauts on board Fei Junlong (Leader), Ding Qingming And Chang Lu. Thirteen minutes after liftoff, which took place at the end of November 2022, the space capsule deployed its solar panels after separating from the final stage of the rocket and reaching orbit.

While in orbit, the crew witnessed the arrival of the cargo ship Tianzhou-6 and manned spacecraft Shenzhou-16. He also transferred work with the crew of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft in orbit.

Another fireball, but in Portugal

In addition to this phenomenon, which causes great euphoria in… north americaResidents in another part of the globe watched the sky light up. In the early morning of March 16, a fireball of intense light appeared Portugal. Experts from the Institute of Astrophysics in Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) explained that the phenomenon was recorded by stations in Huelva, Seville, Almeria, Grenade And Toledo.

The rock coming from an asteroid ignited when it entered the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 61,000 kilometers per hour. According to data collected by the SMART project, its luminosity has exceeded that of the full moon, contributing to its being visible over a large area of ​​Iberian territory.